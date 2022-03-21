News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
John Peel Centre announces April line-up including comedy, indie and hip-hop

Toby Lown

Published: 12:17 PM March 21, 2022
The John Peel Centre for Creative Arts

The John Peel Centre for Creative Arts, in Stowmarket, has announces its programme of events for April. - Credit: John Peel Centre

The John Peel Centre for Creative Arts (JPC) has revealed its April line-up as part of the drive to get the people of Suffolk back out to live entertainment.

The programme of events ranges from award-winning stand up-comedy and touring theatre productions to folk gigs, indie nights and live hip-hop, at the centre in Stowmarket.

Programming manager, Iain Lowery, said: "Attending live events hasn’t been at the top of everyone’s priority list over the last couple of years and really we have all been doing our best to avoid such things, but now as restrictions are lifted and life begins to get back to normal we hope that people will feel more confident in attending and sharing venue spaces with other members of the local community and rediscovering their love of live music, comedy and theatre." 

April's events kicks off on Sunday April 3, with JP comedy night, featuring award-winning stand-up comedians Pierre Novellie, Kai Samra and Travis Jay.

Travis Jay

Award winning comedy from Travis Jay (pictured), Pierre Novellie and Kai Samra kick off April's events with a comedy night on Sunday April 3. - Credit: John Peel Centre

On Saturday April 9, Lazy Habits and Chrome & Illinspired will be performing live New Orleans jazz inspired soul/hip-hop.

Two folk/acoustic acts, Reg Meuross and Harbottle & Jonas will be taking to the stage on Thursday April 14.

On Sunday, April 17, indie singer-songwriter and former member of The Icicle Works, Ian McNabb, will be performing his new material.

Two new folk acts, Honey & The Bear and Alden, Patterson & Dashwood will also be performing at the John Peel Centre on Saturday, April 23.

Reg Meuross and Harbottle & Jonas

Reg Meuross and Harbottle & Jonas, who take to the stage on Thursday April 14. - Credit: Rachel Snowdon

On Wednesday April 27, and Thursday April 28, live theatre will be heading to the JPC with Ipswich-based 'Eastern Angles' theatre group which will be presenting its latest show, 'Booming Voices'. The theatre piece explores the Broads, while also exploring its future in the face of climate change.

More information as well as information on how to book tickets can be found on the John Peel Centre's website.

