Published: 7:00 PM January 12, 2021

Comedian Jon Richardson is bringing his Knitwit tour to the Ipswich Regent in December - Credit: Jon Richardson

Dry-witted comedian Jon Richardson will be bringing his new stand-up show The Knitwit to the Ipswich Regent later this year.

Famed for being the most worried man in Britain, Jon will be concerning himself with such burning issues as: Will the recycling be put out on the right day? Who is going to smooth over the top of the margarine and how many lights are on upstairs when everybody is downstairs?

Jon Richardson: The Knitwit Tour comes to Ipswich later this year - Credit: Jon Richardson

Best known as a team captain on Channel 4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Cats Countdown and the sitcom Meet the Richardsons, he first made his name as a stand-up comedian regularly performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Jon creates laughter out of his own hang-ups and fastidious obsessions humour. This his first live outing since his acclaimed Old Man tour in 2017.

Jon Richardson: The Knitwit comes to the Ipswich Regent Theatre on Friday December 3 2021. Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 15 at 10am. Book online at the Ipswich Regent website.