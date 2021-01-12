News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do

Jon Richardson brings new tour to Ipswich Regent

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Clarke

Published: 7:00 PM January 12, 2021   
Jon Richardson with a pipe

Comedian Jon Richardson is bringing his Knitwit tour to the Ipswich Regent in December - Credit: Jon Richardson

Dry-witted comedian Jon Richardson will be bringing his new stand-up show The Knitwit to the Ipswich Regent later this year.

Famed for being the most worried man in Britain, Jon will be concerning himself with such burning issues as: Will the recycling be put out on the right day?  Who is going to smooth over the top of the margarine and  how many lights are on upstairs when everybody is downstairs?  

Jon Richardson on a Pennyfarthing

Jon Richardson: The Knitwit Tour comes to Ipswich later this year - Credit: Jon Richardson

Best known as a team captain on Channel 4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Cats Countdown and the sitcom Meet the Richardsons, he first made his name as a stand-up comedian regularly performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Jon creates laughter out of his own hang-ups and fastidious obsessions humour. This his first live outing since his acclaimed Old Man tour in 2017.

Jon Richardson: The Knitwit comes to the Ipswich Regent Theatre on Friday December 3 2021. Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 15 at 10am. Book online at the Ipswich Regent website.

You may also want to watch:

Theatre
Regent Theatre

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Updated

Huge power cut knocks out electricity to almost 1,000 homes

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

Where are Suffolk's top 10 Covid-19 hotspots?

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon

Suffolk County Council

First look at plans for new 1,300-home estate

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Explained – rules on support bubbles in lockdown 3

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus