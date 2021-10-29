Julian Harries in Dream of a Ridiculous Man, Common Ground's autumn tour for 2021 - Credit: Common Ground Theatre Company

Theatre loves to embrace the fantastic and Suffolk actor Julian Harries especially loves to take audiences on wild rides to areas where live theatre thrives, and the more regimented world of film and television finds harder to access.

Julian stars in a new adaptation of Dostoevsky’s The Dream of a Ridiculous Man, an hour-long, one act play, which he describes as a joyous, dream-like, redemptive tale.

It is adapted by Pat Whymark, the other half of the Common Ground partnership. Pat says Dostoevsky's tale is a fantastical story of new beginnings – something that will appeal to many people as we continue to emerge from lockdown.

Julian Harries stars as the Ridiculous Man, with Pat Whymark and Emily Bennett providing live musical accompaniment.

“It tells the story of a man who, much like Scrooge in Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, has a dream which saves his life, brings him back from the edge of despair, reconnects him to society and restores his faith in humanity,” says Harries.

“It’s a poignant, funny and cathartic piece, particularly appropriate for this present moment in time,” adds Pat.

The Dream of a Ridiculous Man is touring until November 20 - with performances in Suffolk and ESsex on the tour.

It’s at Walton, St Mary's Hall, (Felixstowe, IP11 9BH) on Friday, October 29; Halesworth, The Cut Arts Centre (IP19 8BY) on Saturday October 30; Colchester Headgate Theatre (CO2 7AT) on Wednesday November 3; Diss, The Corn Hall (IP22 4LB) on Thursday November 4; Polstead Village Hall (CO6 5AL) – Saturday November 6; Ipswich Sir John Mills Theatre (IP1 2LQ) on Weds November 10, Thurs 11, Fri 12 & Sat 13; Great Hockham Village Hall (IP24 1NT) on Friday November 19; Wingfield Barns (IP215RA - nr. Stradbroke) on Saturday November 20.

For further information about booking tickets go the Common Ground website