Published: 4:40 PM January 5, 2021

Taylor Griffin-Marsh will be teaching Pilates and yoga online as part of Suffolk Libraries' Jumpstart January fitness activities - Credit: Taylor Griffin-Marsh

Have you made a New Year's resolution to get fit? Suffolk Libraries' Jumpstart January 2021 programme could be the answer.

The libraries are aiming to promote physical activity and wellbeing, with free online activities, including Pilates and yoga sessions taught by Taylor Griffin-Marsh, together with ideas and information to boost your health in the New Year.

Sarah Lungley, Suffolk Libraries wellbeing manager, said: “We’ve worked hard to overcome the many barriers posed by Covid-19 and still reach out and engage with our customers.

“Jumpstart January will continue this theme by providing people with ideas, information and practical activities they can join in with from home.

"Keeping healthy and active in these difficult times is really important for everyone and we hope that Jumpstart January can help kick off what we hope will be a much more positive year for everyone.”

Suffolk Libraries will be working in partnership with Wellbeing Suffolk to provide a programme of free activities run by staff and professional instructors.

The aim is to provide something for all ages and fitness levels. There will also be sessions providing advice on how to get active in Suffolk and where to walk in the county. The sessions are designed to be relaxed and accessible and people don’t have to worry about having their camera or audio on.

Jacqui Pearson, social team leader for Wellbeing Suffolk, added: " January can be a tough month, so Jumpstart January is perfectly placed to offer that extra support just when you need it. "

The following free online events will be running during Jumpstart January:

Wednesday, January 6, 6-7pm: Yoga for beginners. A friendly, relaxed yoga session for beginners to help reduce anxiety and build mental and physical strength.

Thursday, January 7, 6.30pm-7.15pm: Sit and Stretch. A little gentle exercise from your chair.

Saturday, January 9, 10-11am: Pilates, A series of exercises that enhance muscular strength and endurance movements, for all abilities and body shapes.

Thursday, January 14, 6.30-7.45pm: Mindful Movement A movement to music session.

Thursday, January 21, 6.30-7.15pm: POUND Fit music exercise. A high energy class - grab a couple of wooden spoons and join in.

Thursday, January 28, 6.30-7.15pm, Creative Dance. A fun and social dance class. Suitable for all ages and families are welcome.

How to motivate yourself – A four-week course running every Tuesday from January 5, from 6.30 to 7.15pm. Help to start an exercise routine and stick to it.

Relaxation Station – Every Thursday from January 7, from 11.30am to 12.30pm. A chance to learn and practice relaxation techniques.

Getting Active in Suffolk – Every Monday from January 11, from 11.30am to 12.30pm. A relaxed online meet-up to discuss the many different ways you can get active in Suffolk.

Where to walk in Suffolk – Every Friday from January 8. Community advisors from Wellbeing Suffolk and guests will discuss some of the walks they have been on and share ideas on where to go.

For more information on taking part in the activities and to sign up for the newsletter and a prize draw with the prize of a Fitbit Versa 2 Smart Watch, visit the Suffolk Libraries website.



