Published: 5:28 PM March 16, 2021

Brian May and Kerry Ellis will be unveiling their new song at the Global Livestream event organised by Rise Up With Arts - Credit: Andrew Whitton

Suffolk-born West End star Kerry Ellis is teaming up with pal, Queen guitarist Brian May, to debut a new song as part of the First Global Livestream ‘Variety Show’ on World Theatre Day, March 27, 2021.

The event will be available to view throughout the last weekend in March and will be raising money for acting charities thanks to contributions from stars from the world of theatre, music and dance, celebrating the magical connection and transformative power of the Arts.

The event has been put together by Strictly star Pasha Kovalev with his dance partner Anya Garnis.

Anya said: “Having not been able to perform throughout 2020 and seeing many of my friends struggle without a creative outlet due to the pandemic, we decided we had to take matters into our own hands and create a virtual experience that could bring the Arts back to life”.

Joining Pasha and Anya, Kerry and Brian will be Ipswich-born Strictly star Robin Windsor, Strictly champion Kevin Clifton, choreographer Arlene Phillips, musical legend Don Black, actress Lisa Riley, actor and boy band star Duncan James as well as the stars from the musical Chicago.

Tickets, at £19, are available online (https://www.riseupwitharts.com/)