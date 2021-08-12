News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do

Last tickets available for historic steam engine's Suffolk journey

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:52 AM August 12, 2021   
Mayflower has made several trips through East Anglia in recent years. This picture was taken near Sa

There’s still some availability for those wishing to travel on the Steam Dreams Rail - Credit: citizenside.com

Trainspotters are still able to book a ticket on the Steam Dreams Rail Mayflower, which is getting set for its journey through Suffolk.

The last seats are available for the train journey on Sunday, August 15, with departures at 12.25pm from Ipswich, 2.30pm from Ipswich and 6.30pm from Colchester. 

It is designed to mark the 175th anniversary of the opening of the rail line through Ipswich.

Prices start from £39 a person in standard class, where passengers are seated at tables of four. 

Steam Dreams chairman and owner of B1 Mayflower, David Buck, said: ‘‘Having spent many an hour in my youth watching the steam trains pass through Ipswich station, the celebratory events this Sunday are of great poignance to me and it gives me great pleasure to be able to share them with other enthusiasts, new and old alike.

You may also want to watch:

"I have no doubt it will be a memorable day for all.

"We have a few remaining seats available on our tours on Sunday in all classes for passengers wishing to join us."

Anyone interested in travelling with Steam Dreams should visit the website

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk couple overjoyed as cafe named among world's best
  2. 2 Lorry driver ignored lane closure before injuring police officers in crash
  3. 3 'The money they're spending they should win the league': Warnock on Blues
  1. 4 James Hazell hits out at BBC after leaving Radio Suffolk
  2. 5 Stowmarket care home resident was left on commode chair overnight
  3. 6 Robber armed with gun raids McColl's store and steals 'quantity of cash'
  4. 7 Mid Suffolk village looking for new parish council after mass resignation
  5. 8 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's cup exit to Newport
  6. 9 Mike Bacon: I promise, I am trying to see the bigger picture at Town
  7. 10 Man with 'heart of gold' named after fatal A12 Blythburgh crash
Suffolk Live
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Freddie Farrow sadly died after being struck by a mirror in a Colchester department store

Essex Live

'He will never leave us' - Tributes to Freddie, 5

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A woman has died following a crash on the A12 at Stratford St Mary

Suffolk Live

'Loving partner, daughter and sister' named after fatal A12 crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town have signed former West Brom winger Kyle Edwards.

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town sign winger Kyle Edwards

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Newport County celebrate their early goal.

Ipswich Town EFL Cup | Live

Matchday Recap: Town can't find equaliser as Blues exit cup

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus