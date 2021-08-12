Last tickets available for historic steam engine's Suffolk journey

Published: 11:52 AM August 12, 2021

There’s still some availability for those wishing to travel on the Steam Dreams Rail - Credit: citizenside.com

Trainspotters are still able to book a ticket on the Steam Dreams Rail Mayflower, which is getting set for its journey through Suffolk.

The last seats are available for the train journey on Sunday, August 15, with departures at 12.25pm from Ipswich, 2.30pm from Ipswich and 6.30pm from Colchester.

It is designed to mark the 175th anniversary of the opening of the rail line through Ipswich.

Prices start from £39 a person in standard class, where passengers are seated at tables of four.

Steam Dreams chairman and owner of B1 Mayflower, David Buck, said: ‘‘Having spent many an hour in my youth watching the steam trains pass through Ipswich station, the celebratory events this Sunday are of great poignance to me and it gives me great pleasure to be able to share them with other enthusiasts, new and old alike.

"I have no doubt it will be a memorable day for all.

"We have a few remaining seats available on our tours on Sunday in all classes for passengers wishing to join us."

Anyone interested in travelling with Steam Dreams should visit the website.