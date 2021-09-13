Published: 7:00 PM September 13, 2021 Updated: 7:21 PM September 13, 2021

Gaz Keenan is bringing his Lennon Reimagined show to the Quay Theatre in Sudbury on September 18 - Credit: Lissywitch Photos

Fans of John Lennon are invited to a one-off tribute show to the singer at a Suffolk theatre this weekend.

Gaz Keenan, who has previously appeared on This Morning and the ITV show The Big Audition, will be bringing his 'Lennon Retrospective' show to the Quay Theatre in Sudbury on September 18.

Alongside a talented backing band Keenan will celebrate the 50th anniversary of arguably Lennon's most loved solo track - Imagine, and the fact that live music is back in venues across Suffolk and the rest of the country.

Described as looking like a "young Lennon", Keenan will take fans back through the Beatles back catalogue as well as performing the star's solo masterpieces.

Art work will be on sale at the John Lennon show at the Quay Theatre in Sudbury - Credit: Lissywitch Photos

On September 18, the theatre will also be selling work created by local artists including impressive portraits of the Beatles. Twenty per cent of sales made will go to the Quay Theatre.

Tickets for shows at the Quay Theatre and more information can be found on their website - quaysudbury.com.




















