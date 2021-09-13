News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do

Audience to come together for 50 year tribute to Imagine

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 7:00 PM September 13, 2021    Updated: 7:21 PM September 13, 2021
John Lennon Tribute

Gaz Keenan is bringing his Lennon Reimagined show to the Quay Theatre in Sudbury on September 18 - Credit: Lissywitch Photos

Fans of John Lennon are invited to a one-off tribute show to the singer at a Suffolk theatre this weekend. 

Gaz Keenan, who has previously appeared on This Morning and the ITV show The Big Audition, will be bringing his 'Lennon Retrospective' show to the Quay Theatre in Sudbury on September 18. 

Alongside a talented backing band Keenan will celebrate the 50th anniversary of arguably Lennon's most loved solo track - Imagine, and the fact that live music is back in venues across Suffolk and the rest of the country. 

Described as looking like a "young Lennon", Keenan will  take fans back through the Beatles back catalogue as well as performing the star's solo masterpieces. 

Art work for sale at the Quay Theatre in Sudbury

Art work will be on sale at the John Lennon show at the Quay Theatre in Sudbury - Credit: Lissywitch Photos

On September 18, the theatre will also be selling work created by local artists including impressive portraits of the Beatles. Twenty per cent of sales made will go to the Quay Theatre. 

Tickets for shows at the Quay Theatre and more information can be found on their website  - quaysudbury.com.  






You may also want to watch:

Music
Theatre
Sudbury News
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Town manager Paul Cook yell instructions from the touchline.

'One of my toughest days in management' - Cook on 5-2 loss to Bolton

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne gets town off to a good start with an early goal to give them a 1-0 lead.

Ipswich Town vs Bolton Wanderers

Matchday Recap: Town defence crumbles in miserable Bolton loss

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Conor Chaplin, Cameron Burgess and Rekeem Harper after Bolton Wanderers had scored their fifth.

Opinion

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 5-2 home loss to...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
David Mead found himself homeless in Sudbury but the local town rallied round and he's now found som

Homeless teenager found living in a tent saved by town's act of kindness

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon