The Festival of Steam and Light was last held at the Middy in 2020. - Credit: Paul Geater

The Mid Suffolk Light Railway is to host the return of its popular Festival of Steam and Light on New Year's Day to blow away some of the cobwebs at the start of 2022.

The Festival of Steam and Light attracted scores of visitors in 2020. - Credit: Paul Geater

The festival brings together collectors of oil lamps in the Middy's main workshop at Brockford station and makes for a truly atmospheric event.

There will also be trains operating on the line between Brockford and Dovebrook which always bring a special character to the area in the middle of the winter.

There will be steam train services at the Middy - which can be very atmospheric on New Year's Day! - Credit: Paul Geater

The festival had to be cancelled last year because of the post-Christmas lockdown and organisers are expecting a good turn-out this time.

Tickets can be booked in advance from December 13, or people can turn up and buy them on the day - organisers are hopeful that they will be able to cope with the demand.

As well as the trains and the display of lights, the Middy's tearoom, shop and The Kitchener Arms bar will be open. It is an event that appeals to people of all ages.







