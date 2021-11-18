Local artisan and producers' market heads to Felixstowe
- Credit: Suffolk Market Events
A new market is being held on the seafront at Felixstowe this Saturday - aiming to support local producers and bring a new attraction to the resort.
The Artisan and Producers' Market will take place next to the new Beach Street shopping and eating village at Manning's in Sea Road between 10am and 3pm.
There is no entry charge for the market - taking place on Saturday, November 20 - and event is dog-friendly.
Organisers say there will be a huge variety of local food and drink stalls in attendance, including craft ales from the Old Felixstowe Brewery as well as home-made pies from ComplEat.
Also on offer is a range of artisan craft businesses ranging from local yarns and wools from Teacup Yarns to eco products from Ladybirdstitches.
Justine Paul, founder of Suffolk Market Events, who are organising the event, said: “Markets like these are an incredible boom for the local economy - bringing customers in front of their local producers as well as offering a real social and community occasion.
"Our markets are often a great place to meet family and friends and make a day out - especially at great locations like Beach Street in Felixstowe.
“There is a real recognition in Suffolk that local producers should be supported especially when we have so much excellent food and drink produced here in the county.
"The realisation and importance of local food sources has certainly come into focus when so much of the international supply chain has been disrupted. Our markets never have any issues over supply as all the produce is so local! We look forward to seeing many visitors to the market this Saturday.”