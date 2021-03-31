News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do

Maggi Hambling offers a glimpse into her studio in online series

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Clarke

Published: 4:49 PM March 31, 2021   
Maggi Hambling with one of her large Wall of Water paintings

Maggi Hambling with one of her large Wall of Water paintings. Maggi will be inviting audiences into her studio for Cut Conversations in April - Credit: Douglas Atwell

Controversial contemporary artist and Suffolk icon Maggi Hambling will take art lovers behind the scenes when she takes part in the online Cut Conversations from her studio.

Interviewed by Essex Book Festival director and neighbour Ros Green, Maggi will show people where her world-famous sea paintings have been created.

The space was also where she created her portraits of famous friends like George Melly and Sebastian Horsley, as well as designs for public sculptures like The Scallop and the recent statue celebrating Mary Wollstonecraft.

Maggi Hambling will be talking to friend Ros Green about her work in Cut Conversations

Maggi Hambling will be talking to friend Ros Green about her work in Cut Conversations, an online series to raise funds for the Halesworth Cut arts centre - Credit: Douglas Atwell

Maggi’s approach to her work was captured in one of her most famous quotes: “If you’re going to be an artist, you’ve got to make your work your best friend, that you can go to whatever you’re feeling, and have a conversation with it.”

She added: “My philosophy of life is that I am deeply, deeply serious about my work and for the rest I like to have a few laughs.”

Maggi was born in Hadleigh, had her early training with Colin Moss at Ipswich Art School.

She was a student at the Artists’ House, Benton End, Hadleigh, where she blossomed under the guidance of Arthur Lett Haines and Sir Cedric Morris before graduating from Camberwell School of Art and the Slade School of Fine Art.

You may also want to watch:

Maggi was made an OBE in 1995 and a CBE in 2010.

The Halesworth Cut will be streaming Maggi's Cut Conversation on Sunday, April 25 at 3pm.

Tickets are free but donations towards The Cut would be gratefully received. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Red Arrows to soar over west Suffolk skies this morning
  2. 2 Police name woman, 33, killed in A1071 crash tragedy
  3. 3 Toy poodle named Jet reunited with family after going missing in the snow
  1. 4 Matt Hancock to return home to Suffolk for first time since November
  2. 5 Ipswich Town takeover rumours reignited by new Land Registry search
  3. 6 'I think there was another role for him' - Stevenson laments departure of fellow ex-Town star Berra
  4. 7 Man being treated for serious injuries at scene of Ipswich incident
  5. 8 New 'Angel of the East' arrives on Aldeburgh beach ahead of Gormley removal
  6. 9 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Town 'show interest' in Scunthorpe winger
  7. 10 Decision made on plans for 55 homes
Arts & Culture
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The latest coronavirus infection survey has shown large drops around the county

Coronavirus

Revealed: The 55 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
A couple from Essex delivering Christmas presents were stopped by police in Wales Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 30s receiving support following rape at skate park

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
On the. first day of lockdown restrictions easing, people headed to Aldeburgh to enjoy a day out or

How busy is Suffolk's coast today as lockdown eases?

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Man in brown hat digging with a gardening fork in a flowerbed

'The Jamie Oliver of gardening' - is this Suffolk's next TV star?

Suzanne Day

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus