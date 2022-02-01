How Liza the therapy dog is helping young readers in Suffolk
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
Children can now sign up to read to a therapy dog at a Suffolk library to help improve their comprehension skills.
The new activity sessions launched last week with Liza the Romanian rescue dog and her handler Sue Phillips.
Primary school-aged children are able to book a session at the new Mildenhall Hub, either at 3.30pm or 4pm on Monday afternoons, to meet and read to Liza.
Kate Ashton, executive library manager for Mildenhall Library, said: "Reading to dogs is an activity which has been running in schools, rescue centres and libraries around the world.
"It's great for encouraging anyone who lacks confidence to read in a relaxing environment to a non-judgemental, uncritical listener.
"Therapy dogs like Liza can help children to gain confidence and can help with their reading skills and wellbeing.
"The new hub gives us much more space so it's an ideal new activity to introduce in the library."
Most Read
- 1 No more signings likely... with Matete set for Sunderland
- 2 Deadline Day Recap: All the Ipswich Town and League news before transfer window closes
- 3 Tribute to 'caring' mum, 43, who loved family holidays and fishing
- 4 Man arrested as armed police attend incident near paramedic station
- 5 Town accept Charlton offer for Fraser as midfielder heads to exit
- 6 What to expect from Ipswich Town on transfer deadline day with ins and outs possible
- 7 Two teenage boys injured after falling through roof
- 8 Two former Town bosses linked with Sunderland vacancy after Johnson exit
- 9 Nolan contract terminated... these are the clubs who want him
- 10 Fraser's Town exit confirmed as midfielder joins Charlton
Interested families should contact the library on 01638 597292 and book a place for their child, with six spaces per session.
Reading with Liza will be offered every Monday until February 21 - with plans to continue the activity if successful.