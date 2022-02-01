How Liza the therapy dog is helping young readers in Suffolk

Paavan and Dhiyaan brothers with Liza the dog PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Children can now sign up to read to a therapy dog at a Suffolk library to help improve their comprehension skills.

The new activity sessions launched last week with Liza the Romanian rescue dog and her handler Sue Phillips.

Austin meets Liza in the reading session at Mildenhall Library

Primary school-aged children are able to book a session at the new Mildenhall Hub, either at 3.30pm or 4pm on Monday afternoons, to meet and read to Liza.

Kate Ashton, executive library manager for Mildenhall Library, said: "Reading to dogs is an activity which has been running in schools, rescue centres and libraries around the world.

Lawrence with Liza the dog. A Therapy dog at Mildenhall library

"It's great for encouraging anyone who lacks confidence to read in a relaxing environment to a non-judgemental, uncritical listener.

"Therapy dogs like Liza can help children to gain confidence and can help with their reading skills and wellbeing.

Paavan and Dhiyaan meet Liza the therapy dog at Mildenhall library

"The new hub gives us much more space so it's an ideal new activity to introduce in the library."

Interested families should contact the library on 01638 597292 and book a place for their child, with six spaces per session.

Brothers Paavan and Dhiyaan with Liza the therapy dog

Reading with Liza will be offered every Monday until February 21 - with plans to continue the activity if successful.

Austin with Liza the dog at Mildenhall library




