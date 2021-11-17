Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse will be appearing at Colchester's Charter Square as part of a five date UK tour - Credit: Phil McIntyre Live

Comedians Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse have announced they will be bringing their 'An Evening with' show to Colchester's Charter Hall in spring 2022.

The friends, who star in the popular BBC show 'Mortimer and Whitehouse Gone Fishing', will be popping up at the venue in Cowdray Avenue on Thursday, May 12, 2022 - as part of their short five-date UK tour.

Sue Lissimore, Colchester Borough Council portfolio holder for resources, said: "This announcement is great news for Colchester and we are delighted that this popular and well-loved comedy duo have chosen Charter Hall as part of their short UK tour."

Mortimer and Whitehouse are promising tales of fishing, life, death and falling over - something that Mortimer does a lot on their 'Gone Fishing' show.

Tickets are expected to sell fast and are available from the Colchester Events website - colchester-events.co.uk.



