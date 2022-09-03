Musical tour based on Cliff Richard classic a 'resounding success'

Last month, Sir Cliff told the cast at Matthew Townshend Productions to “break a leg” last month ahead of the tour - Credit: PA/David Hermon

A travelling East Anglian theatre show based on a Sir Cliff classic is celebrating a successful run in Suffolk and Norfolk.

The cast of Summer Holiday took to the stage at the new Big Barn Theatre in Southwold Maize Maze alongside Sheringham Little Theatre and Great Yarmouth's St George's Theatre.

The show, which is a part of the Theatre on the Coast summer season, was met with widespread praise in all three locations.

Sir Cliff, who famously played the role of Don in the 1963 blockbuster, told the cast at Matthew Townshend Productions to “break a leg” last month ahead of their Theatre on the Coast tour.

Will Windell, mayor of Southwold, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my evening watching Summer Holiday.

“The cast are incredibly talented and really did transport us back to those glorious days.”

One guest said: “We thoroughly enjoyed the show. It was both inspirational and hugely uplifting.

“It’s inspirational to see so many talented young performers, and uplifting because the show engendered a feeling of absolute joy from start to finish.”

Another added: “This show is pure joy from beginning to end! Fantastic talent and energy from all the cast.”

Director Matthew Townshend said: “We wanted Summer Holiday to bring back the halcyon days of our local tourism and theatre industries after two years of Covid woes – and it’s been a resounding success.

“We have been flooded with great reviews from our audiences who loved being taken back to the magical days of Sir Cliff and the Shadows.

“The cast worked tremendously hard to put on a show to remember, showcasing their incredible talents to three packed-out theatres over a wonderful three weeks.

“I’m incredibly proud of them and can’t wait to get planning for next year’s performances.”

Theatre on the Coast and Matthew’s company Matthew Townshend Productions faced collapse due to the pandemic, but were saved thanks to the generosity of the public and Arts Council England.

More than 140 benefactors raised in excess of £8,000 in donations to keep Theatre on the Coast alive last year, while the production firm received £33,000 in Arts Council England grants.