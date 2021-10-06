News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do

'Scarecrow headquarters' plans for fun half-term festival

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 4:30 PM October 6, 2021   
Minions and other scarecrows at the Needham Market scarecrow festival 2020

Families from across Suffolk can take part in the Needham Market Scarecrow trail during October Half Term - Credit: Charlotte Lauren Stevenson/Tracey Watts

A mum from Needham Market is calling on families in the town to support this year's scarecrow festival which will help raise funds for a new skatepark in Crowley Park. 

During October half-term shops in the High Street and houses around the town, are all expected to get involved with the festival which proved a big hit last year as families looked for an alternative to trick or treating.

Childminder Chloe Land, who came up with the idea of the festival in 2020, she said: "It was really popular, scarecrows popped up everywhere, there were just more and more, it was incredible."

Needham Market scarecrows

The Needham Market Scarecrow Festival will make the perfect half term day out - Credit: Emma Holland

Scarecrows of Frozen characters, Boris Johnson, Donald Trump, and even a few Minions, all appeared around Needham Market last year. Mrs Land, who joked that she calls her home, "scarecrow headquarters", said: "We can never have too many scarecrows, there is still time to make them.

"Last year it was something I thought about doing with my own children and then more and more people got involved."

The mum-of-three said there is "lots of hidden creative talent in Needham Market" she added: "Kids don't always want to help and the parents end up doing something amazing."

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Land has now decided to turn the festival into a fundraiser for a new skatepark, multi-use game area, and children's play area.

She said: " This is the chance to show your support for people's creativity, the skatepark won't just be for people living in Needham Market - it will be beneficial for everyone in the area." 

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk mum lost out on £1,000 in earnings due to petrol shortages
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Town secure Papa John's Trophy win
  3. 3 Road reopens after stuck lorry
  1. 4 Bus routes cancelled as drivers leave for HGV and delivery jobs
  2. 5 9 pictures show flooding across Suffolk
  3. 6 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-0 win at Gillingham
  4. 7 'Lads took their opportunity' - Cook on 2-0 Trophy win at Gillingham
  5. 8 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-0 Gillingham win
  6. 9 'Officials continually get worse' - Evans rants at ref after Town defeat
  7. 10 A143 near Bury St Edmunds closed after three-car crash

She added: "I love the creativity of it all, you never know what you are going to get. There is a lot of thought and artistic work going into it. It will make a really good day out." 

Those entering a scarecrow into the festival, which will run between October 24 - October 31, will be able to make voluntary donation. There will also be collection boxes around businesses and homes in the town where families can pick up maps of where all the scarecrows will be located. 

Needham Market Scarecrow Trail October 2020

Children enjoying the Needham Market Scarecrow Trail in October 2020 - Credit: Tracey Watts

More information about the festival can be found on the - Needham Market Scarecrow Festival Facebook page. 

What will you be getting up to in October half term? Share events and ideas in our Mumlife Suffolk Facebook group. 


Halloween
Needham Market News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Check out some of the best fireworks displays and Bonfire Night celebrations in Somerset for 2021

Suffolk Live

Council make 'difficult decision' to cancel Needham Market fireworks

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Denham Road in Dalham, near Newmarket, has been closed after a crash

Suffolk Live

Bus driver dies after crash in village near Newmarket

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A police officer has been stationed outside a property in Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Live | Updated

Two arrested after man stabbed in Bury St Edmunds

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Amy Cargreevs, with her dog Otis, and Brogan Lower, with his dog Hugo, at the Southwold Sausage Dog

Gallery

Seven hundred sausage dogs take a stroll around Southwold

Suzanne Day

Author Picture Icon