Cafe unveils amazing mural to celebrate everything about Framlingham

Published: 4:37 PM August 24, 2021

A colourful mural has been painted next to 221B cafe in Framlingham by Verity Watkins. The piece was commissioned by Ash Seaman, the owner of the cafe. Verity's daughter, Eira Watkins, also helped - Credit: Charlotte Bond

From castles on the hill to one of the world's best-known fizzy drinks, this stunning new mural celebrates the rich heritage of a Suffolk town.

The 221B café in Framlingham is boasting a new mural dedicated to the town and the people who live there.

It all began when store manager Ash Seaman and his father were looking to repaint the outside wall of the café.

Ash Seaman holds onto the balloons of the colourful mural that has been painted next to 221B cafe in Framlingham - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mr Seaman decided he wanted something different for the community and turned to local artist Verity Watkins.

"I thought about the famous things that come from Framlingham," he said.

The mural is full of little Easter eggs for people to study as they walk past.

There are several references to the town's most famous son, Ed Sheeran, with designs featuring his album covers and a guitar.

The town's schools and football team are also referenced in the mural, as is the popular TV show The Detectorists.

Perhaps the most niche reference on the mural is the can of Dr Pepper in the cyclist's basket.

The colourful mural is full of Framlingham easter eggs - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Charles Alderton, who invented the popular beverage in the 1880s, was a student at Framlingham College in his youth.

"The more I kept thinking about it, the more I thought Framlingham is a famous town," said Mr Seaman.

The project took about five weeks in total for Ms Watkins to complete.

"I wanted it to be really bright in the colours," he said.

There were a few concerns about the design while it was being created.

Verity and Eira Watkins enjoying the mural - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"When we first started doing it, there were a couple of people who said it's not what Framlingham needs," Mr Seaman said.

Despite this, Ms Watkins said that many more residents had come to embrace the mural.

"One day I was there for five hours, I probably only painted for an hour and half because people came and stopped and chatted," she said.

"It was really nice to have visitors."

Ms Watkins said she enjoyed the interactive elements of the mural the most, with the swing and balloons available for visitors to pose in front of.

As for the nod to the town's most famous son, Ms Watkins said she hoped there could be a final addition to the mural.

She said: "We were hoping he would sign the guitar."