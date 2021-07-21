Review
Things are getting brighter for the arts in Suffolk
- Credit: Museum of East Anglian Life
The sun is out and things are looking brighter for the theatre industry in Suffolk as a heartwarming LGBTQIA+ play comes to the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket.
But 'The Stars Are Brighter Here', which is written and directed by Timothy Allsop, is certainly no ordinary piece of theatre.
On a scorching summer day myself and my fellow audience members were led on an immersive trip around the museum's beautiful grounds.
Having reviewed a few plays over the years, I am no stranger to getting involved with a bit of audience participation but never have I had to draw in chalk and have a go at boules before.
But I can't say I minded.
You may also want to watch:
The talented two person cast of Tigger Blaize and William Wyn Davies both gave tender performances as multiple characters and mastered just about every accent going. At many points they really made the audience smile.
Having lived near Stowmarket for a while now, the scene involving the the Asda checkout lady struck a cord with me for sure!
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk gastropub closes after positive Covid case
- 2 Bishop set to sign for Lincoln
- 3 Nine best signings made by Ipswich Town's League One rivals
- 4 Two new hospital deaths recorded in Suffolk
- 5 Three further Covid-related deaths reported as hospital admissions rise
- 6 First look at the iconic Ipswich images going up on the Cobbold Stand
- 7 What is the coronavirus 'growth rate' in your area?
- 8 Warning as helicopters train at flying station this weekend
- 9 Inmate who poured urine and faeces over prison officer is jailed
- 10 Suffolk campaigners 'hopeful' of compensation for pension age women
But that wasn't the only Suffolk connection, the play also took us back in time to Betty's nightclub in Ipswich which closed in 2013 and even an archaeological dig back in Foxhall Road in 1902.
Thanks to the play I feel much more educated about the LGBTQIA+ scene in Suffolk, both today and in days gone by.
As the arts industry in the county adapts to the challenges of a new post-Covid world, I feel outdoor theatre will only grow in popularity.
Following the play, the audience were invited to watch a short documentary film 'Queer Rural Connections.'
Many of the true life stories covered in the play were explored in more detail in the film - which was a really insightful watch.
Tickets for The Stars are Brighter here, which runs until Saturday July 24, are still available on the Museum of East Anglian Life's website.
There were a few sets that were indoors and face masks were recommended - I only wish I had a matching sun hat!