New urban axe-throwing venue opens in high street

A new urban axe throwing venue has opened in Colchester - Credit: Game of Throwing/Adam Atkins

A new urban axe throwing venue has opened in Colchester high street.

Game of Throwing has opened in Long Wyre Street in the town centre.

Customers in Colchester will be able to enjoy interactive digital targets after an exclusive deal was struck with global entertainment firm Champ Throw.

The venue has opened on Long Wyre Street - Credit: Game of Throwing/Adam Atkins

Champ Throw introduces a high-tech arcade-style look and feeling to axe throwing, with auto-scoring, multiple game types and mobile phone integration, similar to modern tenpin bowling setups.

This allows for a more interactive experience than the traditional challenge of aiming for a bullseye.

Daniel Hill, founder of Game of Throwing, said: “Axe throwing is now among the most popular indoor entertainment activities in the UK, and we’re thrilled to have brought it to people in Colchester.

“We’re offering an opportunity to book a fun, safe indoor experience that many people won’t have tried before.

“And the Champ Throw deal means we have a unique offering in Colchester that transforms the entire visit.

“With our traditional venue in Chelmsford now well established and plans for another Game of Throwing location in Walton Pier, we’re proud to be offering so many competitive entertainment options to people across Essex.”

Axe throwing is proving to be very popular - Credit: Game of Throwing/Adam Atkins

The urban axe throwing experience in Colchester will be open seven days a week, with adult prices starting at £20.

It involves groups of up to five people enjoying 75-minute sessions, with each lane enclosed and under the supervision of an experienced instructor who will teach everyone how to throw an axe safely during a training session.

Axes are thrown 12ft away from a target board, and they are only ever thrown down empty, enclosed lanes.

Players must be aged 10 and over and groups with 10 to 16-year-olds must be accompanied by an adult.

Game of Throwing has a policy of no alcohol consumption for participants.