'Incredible' Anne-Marie paves way for August shows at Newmarket

Anne-Marie at Newmarket Nights in July 2022 - Credit: ANGIE SMITH / THE JOCKEY CLUB LIVE

The Newmarket stage has been busy this summer and more packed shows are planned throughout August.

The latest performance was from global super star Anne-Marie who performed at Newmarket Nights on Friday, July 29 and “put on an incredible show”.

The singer said that she was “so excited to be headlining Newmarket Nights for the first time”.

Anne-Marie added: “There’s nothing I love more than performing live, especially in the summer!”

Participants of the music events in Newmarket can experience a unique atmosphere of great fun, racing and concerts in the beautiful settings of The Jockey Club racecourses.

Newmarket Nights in 2022 - Credit: ANGIE SMITH / THE JOCKEY CLUB LIVE

Sophie Able, the general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: “We couldn’t wait to welcome Anne-Marie to Newmarket for the first time.

“She’s had a phenomenal few years with a massive catalogue of hits to match. She put on an incredible show.”

In 2021 the venue offered its visitors a season of incredible live shows, ranging from a sold-out show for Tom Jones to an afternoon of joyful sing-along with McFly.

Despite the challenges of staging the season in 2021, the events marked the return of live music for thousands of fans.

Newmarket Nights in 2022 - Credit: ANGIE SMITH / THE JOCKEY CLUB LIVE

The Jockey Club Live events continue to be renowned for combining an electric evening at the races with a spectacular evening concert in an informal and relaxed open-air setting.

Newmarket Nights in 2022 - Credit: ANGIE SMITH / THE JOCKEY CLUB LIVE

Summer 2022 kicked off with big names, including Paloma Faith, Queen Symphonic and The Script.

On August 5, the Newmarket stage will be set for a performance by The Wombats.

The Wombats - Credit: THE JOCKEY CLUB LIVE

The group said: “We’ve heard some amazing things about the Newmarket Nights crowd, so can’t wait to be headlining for the first time this August.

"We love performing open-air shows, especially in new places, and are so excited to bring our tour to you all this summer!"

Newmarket Nights in 2022 - Credit: ANGIE SMITH / THE JOCKEY CLUB LIVE

On August 12, Pete Tong and The Heritage Orchestra will transform the scene into the sun-soaked White Isle with his Ibiza Classics.

The audience should expect a “hedonistic night of nostalgia” with the best club tracks and the freshest hits, combined with incredible visual effects and the latest in music technology.

Pete Tong, Ibiza Classics - Credit: Carsten Windhorst / FRPAP.com

Pete Tong said: “I think of all the time in my life and I can’t remember a time where I was more excited and looking forward to playing to the people who will be coming to watch Ibiza Classics at Newmarket Racecourses. The energy is going to blow the place apart.”