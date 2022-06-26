Rudimental wows crowd at Newmarket NIghts

Things to do

Are you in our Gallery from the Rudimental gig at Newmarket Nights on Friday - Credit: Paul Lyme/The Jockey Club Live

Rudimental delighted thousands of fans in Suffolk at the latest Newmarket Nights event this weekend.

The Brit Award-winning drum and bass outfit from London performed at the Suffolk horse racing venue on Friday, June 24.

People enjoyed an evening of live music after a day at the races - Credit: Paul Lyme/The Jockey Club Live

Did you attend the Newmarket Nights event on Friday? - Credit: Paul Lyme/The Jockey Club Live

The event, run at Newmarket Racecourse, sees people dress up for an evening of racing, followed by music from leading stars.

Following the racing, the band wowed the crowd at the west Suffolk racecourse with their biggest hits.

The band, which burst onto the scene in 2012 with number-one hit Feel the Love, is about to embark on a tour of North America in July.

Rudimental wowed the crowds at the west Suffolk racecourse - Credit: Paul Lyme/The Jockey Club Live

Are you in our gallery from the Newmarket Nights event? - Credit: Paul Lyme/The Jockey Club Live

There was an exciting day of racing followed by live music in the evening - Credit: Paul Lyme/The Jockey Club Live

Thousands of people turned up to watch the racing and live music at the Newmarket racecourse - Credit: Paul Lyme/The Jockey Club Live

Friends gathered together to watch the racing and live music - Credit: Paul Lyme/The Jockey Club Live

It comes after the band put on an "unforgettable" show at Newmarket Racecourse three years ago.

Other acts including Anne Marie and The Script are set to perform at the racecourse later this year.

Hen parties were also held at the Newmarket Nights event - Credit: Paul Lyme/The Jockey Club Live

People were seen having a great time at the event - Credit: Paul Lyme/The Jockey Club Live

There is plenty more live music events this year at the Newmarket racecourse - Credit: Paul Lyme/The Jockey Club Live