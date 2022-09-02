26 Heritage Open Days events across East Anglia

Looking for something to do this September? Well look no further, as Heritage Open Days is back with a bang this month, and will provide you and your family with a number of fantastic days out to enjoy.

But what is Heritage Open Days, and how can you get involved?

Heritage Open Days is a multi-day event, dubbed ‘England’s largest festival of history and culture’, and gives you the chance to see a variety of hidden places and try out new experiences.

Now in its 28th year, it features a whole host of local heritage organisations and civic societies, who have clubbed together with councils and wider organisations to put on a number of fascinating exhibits, tours, and talks.

Taking place between Friday September 9 and Sunday September 18, this volunteer-led event’s theme is ‘Astounding Inventions’ and will celebrate this nation’s rich history when it comes to creativity, industry and innovation. Here is just a small selection of what’s on offer across Suffolk and Norfolk this month.

The exterior of the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital in 1952 - Credit: Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

250 years of Norfolk & Norwich Hospital. The Forum, Norwich. September 9-18, 10am-4 pm

The Forum has undergone a transformation in order to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Norfolk & Norwich Hospital. Taking place across the entirety of Heritage Open Days 2022, visitors will be transported through time and can experience what the hospital has been like through the ages. See pristine nurses uniforms on display, alongside never before seen artifacts, a cabinet of curiosities, and a multitude of wonderous medical objects. Along this fascinating exhibition, there will also be a series of talks on offer (pre-book only), where doctors, nurses, and academics will share an insight into the evolution of medicine.

St. George’s Church, Stowlangtoft. September 10, 11, 17, 18; 10am-4pm

Explore this fine Suffolk Grade I-listed church, built between 1370 and 1390. Its interior is comprised of a rare and varied gallery of mostly medieval woodcarvings, and also features a set of stained glass windows that date back to the 19th century. Visitors can also marvel at a wonderful collection of bench ends with poppyheads and choir stalls, a 15th century screen, and a series of Flemish panels at either end of the altar.

The medieval Bishop Bridge at Bishopgate in Norwich - Credit: Denise Bradley

Bridges of Norwich. Bishopgate Bridge, Eaton, Norwich. September Wednesday 14, 10am

Starting at Norwich’s oldest remaining bridge and ending up at New Mills, this insightful walking tour examines the stories behind how Norwich has connected both sides of the River Wensum, and the importance of bridges in the city’s history.

Aldeburgh's Moot Hall - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Aldeburgh Museum, The Moot Hall. Sunday September 18, 1pm-4pm

To celebrate Heritage Open Days, this Suffolk museum is offering free entry to all visitors on Sunday September 18, allowing guests to learn about this coastal town’s fascinating history. Located within the Moot Hall (which has been at the centre of local governance for over four centuries), Aldeburgh Museum has recently been refurbished and is home to a number of interactive displays and showcases. See the town come alive thanks to Anglo-Saxon exhibits from the nearby Snape burial ship that pre-dated Sutton Hoo, or why not explore the child-friendly discovery trail?

Erpingham Gate - Credit: Bill Smith

Norwich on the Dark Side. Meet at Erpingham Gate, Norwich. Friday September 16, 6pm

For fans of the macabre, this hour-and-a-half guided walking tour looks at the more sinister side of the city – filled with crime, punishment, filth, and misery galore. Hear all about grizzly tales of the plague, Kett’s Rebellion, the horror of Lollards Pit, drunken 17th century antics, celebrated Victorian murders and executions, floods, filth, grime, and more.

The Red House, Benjamin Britten's home in Aldeburgh - Credit: Philip Vile

The Red House, Aldeburgh. Friday 9 – Sunday September 11, 11am-5pm

Following the theme of ‘astonishing inventions’, The Red House in Suffolk will allow visitors to explore composer Benjamin Britten’s inventiveness in music. The abode, which he shared with Peter Pears, offer a charming snapshot into the duo’s lives, and is a home to their collections and archive, as well as a gallery space, museum shop, and outdoor café. During Heritage Open Days, the archive will be open with a special display, alongside activities and events including a ‘science of sound’ session on Saturday which is suitable for children.

The Dad's Army Museum in Thetford - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Heritage Open Days

Dad’s Army Museum, Thetford. Saturday 10 and 17, 10am-3pm

For fans of the classic television programme, this is the museum for you. Head on over to Thetford to uncover the wonders of the Dad’s Army Museum, which tells the story of the iconic show. And be sure to visit on Saturday 17, as a Bud Flanagan tribute act will be singing outside the museum, while renowned artist Steve Lilley will be there showing his work.

A pilgrimage walk through Bury St Edmunds. Friday September 9, 9.30am-11am

This pilgrimage walk will take visitors through Bury St Edmunds, stopping off at a number of a key points that would have been important during the medieval period, reflecting on the Rule of St Benedict (who governed the lives of the monks at the Abbey of St Edmund).

Starting at St Saviour’s, a former hospital, at each stopping point will include an explanation on its historical significance, followed by a reflection based on a relevant section from the Rule of St Benedict, encouraging participants to consider how the Rule might impact on modern life. The walk will then finish in the Abbey Gardens.

Astounding Inventions Museum Trail. Kings Lynn Museums. Saturday 11 and 17, 10am-4pm; 10am-5pm

Explore displays dedicated to Frederick Savage, who was the mastermind behind some of the town’s world-famous fairground rides which featured in films such Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and Half a Sixpence.

Lavender plants in Abbey Gardens - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Explore the Pilgrims’ Herb Garden at St Edmundsbury Cathedral. Tuesday September 13, 11.30am-12.15pm

Located between St Edmundsbury Cathedral and the Abbey Gardens, the town’s Herb Garden was created in 1998 and reflects the herbs the Abbey monks may have grown and used centuries ago. On this tour, one of the Cathedral’s gardeners will be on hand and take you around this small oasis, explaining which herbs are grown there and their uses. The garden was designed by Lesley Bremness and her original planting drew on information in the Bury Herbal, a beautifully illustrated manuscript from the Abbey of St Edmund Scriptorium which is now held in the Bodleian Library in Oxford.

Exploring Norwich’s Textiles Industry. The Forum, Norwich. Tuesday September 13, 10am

Explore a handful of city centre buildings and sites with host Vanessa Trevelyan, former director of the Norfolk Museums Service, who will show you how important the textiles trade and manufacturing was to Norwich many years ago. From the glory years in the 18th and the early 19th century, right the way through to its demise in the 20th century, she will take you through it in with this fascinating talk.

Felixstowe’s Golfing Heritage Exhibition, Felixstowe. Saturday September 10, 10am-3pm

For fans of teeing off, this is the perfect event for you. For one day only, you can explore a fascinating exhibition of photos and documents, charting one of England’s oldest golf clubs. Famous politicians and society personalities played in this course so there are plenty of stories to be told!

Steampunk weekend. The Guildhall, Thetford. Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 September, 10am-4pm

Enjoy a weekend of Victorian steampunk at this weekend event which will have a whole host of history, arts, crafts, theatre, and costumes. And let’s not forget the wonderful Charles Burrell steam engines. Steampunk has been incorporated into movies, music, literature and art, even the gaming world, and is gathering a substantial following, making this event a definite must-do during Heritage Open Days.

Beach huts in Felixstowe - Credit: Jason Noble

The Beach Huts. Near the Spa Pavilion on the Prom, Felixstowe. Saturday September 10, 11am-4pm

Explore the iconic staple of Felixstowe Seafront as beach hut owners welcome visitors to enjoy a slice of seaside life. There will be plenty of activities suitable for all ages, including vintage games, photos, and refreshments.

1880s Theme Weekend, Lowestoft High Street. Saturday 10 and Sunday September 11, 10am-3pm

Step back in time as Lowestoft’s historical High Street travels back to the Victorian era for one weekend only. As part of the Lowestoft Heritage Action Zone, the town is holding a themed weekend to mark the start of the Heritage Open Days. Across the weekend, there will be a range of events – including Victorian shoppers, street performers, local musicians, and an 1880s themed craft fair. Families can also visit the famous Time Traveller from H.G. Wells’ imagination, who will show you his time machine and excite you with stories of his exploits.

Inside Tolhouse Gaol - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Heritage Open Days

Tolhouse Gaol, Great Yarmouth. Thursday 15 – Sunday 18 September, 10am-4pm

Uncover one of the oldest gaols in the country, dating back to the 12th century, and venture into the original 18th century cells, where you can uncover the fate of thieves, smugglers, witches, pirates, and murderers.

Buried treasures of the Blyth Valley, Halesworth. Saturday 17 and Sunday September 18, 12pm

A fascinating look back at the birth of metal working and monetary economies, this talk with David Wollweber will include a guided tour of the three hoards as displayed at Halesworth Museum.

The collection of Bronze Age axes from Wissett has been described as one of the finest in the country. The rare find of Iron Age coins near Blythburgh sheds light on society in a largely forgotten period of history. There is also a collection of Roman coins from Cookley, which seem to have a strong link to the Boudican revolt of the Iceni tribe against Roman occupation. These finds reveal a much earlier form of Astounding Inventions, which we associate with the Industrial Revolution.

Norwich Cathedral herb garden: its invention and surprising history, Norwich Cathedral. Thursday 15 September, 11am

This insightful talk will look at the Norwich Cathedral Herb Garden, and the herbs and plants associated with it over the years, exploring in-depth their mythology and practical uses (which ranged from medical, religious, and industrial), as well as the often unrecognised part they’ve played in poetry in art. There will also be a slideshow further illustrating some aspects of the talk, which will run in Norwich Cathedral Library between 10am and 4pm on the day.

Soil Sisters: celebrating the Women’s Land Army, Halesworth. Saturday September 17, 11am-4pm

This project, supported by Suffolk Archives, collates material on the Women’s Land Army in Suffolk during the Second World War, and showcases them in an informative display which includes uniforms and memorabilia. Members of the Soil Sisters will be on hand to answer any questions visitors may have, and Nicky Reynolds will introduce the screening of the 45-minute documentary The Land Girls and Horses of Suffolk – made by Suffolk-based filmmaker Holly Brega – which includes a nod to Halesworth’s Land Army history.

Wymondham Heritage Museum - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Heritage Open Days

Wymondham Heritage Museum, Wymondham. Saturday September 10, 1pm-4pm

Discover the history of Wymondham and its Bridewell – an 18th century model prison based on the ideas of prison reformer John Howard. Visitors can learn about the history of the building, from prison to police station to courthouse, and uncover the stories of the people who lived and worked there. Take a look at the recreated dungeon, find out the story of Kett’s Rebellion 1549, and learn all about the role Wymondham played in the brush making industry (and see an original fully-automated brush-making machine that was still being used in the 1980s). Talks will take place on the hour between 1pm and 3pm.

The Hold in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Tours of The Hold at Suffolk Archives, Ipswich. Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 September. 10am, 11am, 12pm, 2pm, and 3pm

Head on down to The Hold where you can experience a free guided tour, and have the opportunity to go behind the scenes and find out how 900 years of Suffolk’s archival heritage is stored and preserved. Visitors will be shown around the building by a team of knowledgeable guides and have the opportunity to view one of the strongrooms, where the treasures are stored.



And on Sunday September 11 between 11am and 3pm, The Hold’s conservator will be hosting a 'Conservation Station', where visitors can view some of his work and ask questions about the processes of preservation and conservation of the archives.

How gas changed Norwich. St. Matthews Parish Church, Norwich. Sunday September 11, 4.30pm

In 1830 the Gas Works was established opposite Bishop Bridge and changed the lives of Norwich residents forever. This illustrative talk will take attendees through the history of this astounding invention and what it meant for Norwich people at home, work and play. The talk will last for around 40 minutes and will be followed by an optional tour of Kett’s Heights.

Kett’s Heights was part of the Gas Works estate, although, due to its steep terrain, was not used for the actual works but developed as a garden for the workers with steps and terraces. The site still bears traces of this history which you will be able to discover, as well as enjoy the wonderful Norwich panorama at the viewpoint.

Christchurch Mansion - Credit: Archant

Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich. Saturday September 10, 10am-5pm; Sunday 11 September, 11am-5pm

One of Suffolk’s most treasured buildings, Christchurch Mansion was built on the site of the Holy Trinity Priory, which goes back to the 12th century. Its walls and floors bear the scars of over 450 years of changing history. And this month, for Heritage Open Days, visitors can explore its fascinating roots and see what it has to offer.

The rooms are set in period fashions from the Tudors right through to the Victorians. From musical instruments and toys to intricate glassware ceramics, the displays within Christchurch Mansion include something for everyone. There is also an incredible collection of paintings by Thomas Gainsborough and other local artists within the Suffolk Artists Gallery, while the Wolsey Art Gallery hosts changing exhibitions, featuring objects from the Ipswich collections, as well as incredible loans. Its current exhibition is Recreating Constable and hosts paintings by John Constable and his Suffolk contemporaries, joined by new works including Landscapes at Noon. The Friends of Ipswich Museums will also be delivering short guided tours of the Mansion, and there will be a Handling Station in the Main Hall where visitors can get hands-on with some mystery objects, old toys and costumes.

Caistor Roman town - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Heritage Open Days

The Age of Archaeology: unlocking the Romans. Caistor Roman Town, Caistor St Edmund. Sunday September 11 and 18, 4.30pm

Caistor Roman Town (Venta Icenorum) was lost for centuries until rediscovered by archaeologists. The move from antiquarians to professional archaeologists helped shape our understanding of this special site, and this guided tour explains both the early and current day activity being undertaken to help us understand more about the lives of those who lived here.

Little Hall Museum, Lavenham - Credit: Archant

Little Hall, Lavenham. Saturday 17 and Sunday September 18, 1pm-4pm

Make your way to Lavenham and head to the museum that has the atmosphere of a home – and is the only example of domestic medieval architecture open to the public in the village. This 14th century house contains the fascinating collection of the Gayner-Anderson twins – a pair of brothers who shared an interest in art and collecting. The duo restored the home in the 1920s and 1930s, and filled it with an eclectic mix of antiques, pictures, books, china and decorative art – many of which can be viewed today at the Lavenham home. Visitors can also walk around the beautiful garden, which combines a knot-garden planted along Tudor lines with a traditional English walled garden.

Behind the Scenes of Norfolk Record Office. The Archive Centre, Norwich. Monday September 12, 10am-11.30pm

Head to the Conservation Studio to see what life is like behind the scene at Norfolk Record Office. One of the conservators will show you where the staff repair documents using specialist equipment, as well as help you explore a range of original documents and experience the atmospheric conditions of the strongrooms where documents are stored on this 90-minute tour.

To find out more about Heritage Open Days 2022 and see the full list of events, visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk