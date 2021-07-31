News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do

Review

Sweet Caroline and a dodgy knee - review of Olly Murs at Newmarket Nights

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 4:30 PM July 31, 2021    Updated: 4:41 PM July 31, 2021
Olly Murs and Newmarket Nights

Partygoers are enjoying a return to gigs after the coronavirus crisis forced many performances to be cancelled - Credit: Megan Ridgewell

Thousands of racegoers were treated to Essex singer Olly Murs' first show in two years as he took to the stage at Newmarket's prestigious July Course. 

Coincidentally, it is two years since I reviewed Rudimental at Newmarket Nights. It is fair to say quite a bit has changed since then but, thanks to an incredible performance from Murs, it didn't feel like it! 

Over the years, I have seen quite a few Newmarket Nights gigs - ranging from Girls Aloud to Meatloaf - which hopefully gives you some indication of my questionable musical tastes. 

However, I struggle to remember a show better than the one Olly Murs put on last night.

Performances of his hits and some classic covers were note-perfect and, despite his knee 'popping'  a few songs in, he still managed to pull off some impressive dance moves. 

Murs genuinely seemed chuffed to be back performing with his talented band and backing singers, who he obviously has a great relationship with.

You may also want to watch:

Nearing the end of the concert, he paid tribute to his friend Caroline Flack - saying he promised himself he would dedicate a song to her next time he was on stage.

His choice of England's summer anthem - Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline - was uplifting and touching, as he explained: "I know this is the kind of song she would want to be singing." 

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Town well beaten as Millwall win feisty friendly
  2. 2 Air ambulance called as tree falls on partygoers
  3. 3 Man jailed after dangerous dogs mauled sheep to death
  1. 4 Cook will be looking to complete the puzzle as Town host Millwall in dress rehearsal
  2. 5 Woman, 29, dies in crash with construction digger near A12
  3. 6 Fallen tree partially blocks stretch of A12
  4. 7 Lorry driver who died in B1085 crash named
  5. 8 Town Transfer Talk: Ten in, but how many more are on the way?
  6. 9 Latitude Festival could lead to around 400 Covid cases despite jabs and tests
  7. 10 Plans for new 'ambitious' housing development moves forward

The atmosphere as he sang was brilliant and you could tell the crowd's reaction meant the world to him, which is understandable after what must have been a tough two years away. 

My personal highlight was his inclusion of lesser known hit Thinking of Me, which took me back to a time when my varied musical taste got me through my own tough spell. 

It really felt as though Murs didn't want the show to end, even though his dodgy knee might be disagreeing with him this morning! 

Find out more about what is coming up at Newmarket Nights here.

Newmarket Nights
Music
Newmarket News
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fenwicks in Colchester closed on Thursday and has not opened since Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Essex Live

Boy, 5, in critical condition after incident at department store

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Steve Wright was found guilty of killing five women in 2008 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Victoria Hall murder: Suffolk strangler Steve Wright reportedly arrested

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
A man has been arrested in connection of murdering Victoria Hall back in 1999 

Suffolk Live | Updated

Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Victoria Hall

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Festival goers watch Rudimental perform at the Obelisk Arena at Latitude festival in Henham Park, So

Latitude Festival

'It was as if Covid didn't exist' - Latitude-goers report positive tests

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus