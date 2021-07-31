Review

Published: 4:30 PM July 31, 2021 Updated: 4:41 PM July 31, 2021

Partygoers are enjoying a return to gigs after the coronavirus crisis forced many performances to be cancelled - Credit: Megan Ridgewell

Thousands of racegoers were treated to Essex singer Olly Murs' first show in two years as he took to the stage at Newmarket's prestigious July Course.

Coincidentally, it is two years since I reviewed Rudimental at Newmarket Nights. It is fair to say quite a bit has changed since then but, thanks to an incredible performance from Murs, it didn't feel like it!

Over the years, I have seen quite a few Newmarket Nights gigs - ranging from Girls Aloud to Meatloaf - which hopefully gives you some indication of my questionable musical tastes.

However, I struggle to remember a show better than the one Olly Murs put on last night.

Performances of his hits and some classic covers were note-perfect and, despite his knee 'popping' a few songs in, he still managed to pull off some impressive dance moves.

Murs genuinely seemed chuffed to be back performing with his talented band and backing singers, who he obviously has a great relationship with.

Nearing the end of the concert, he paid tribute to his friend Caroline Flack - saying he promised himself he would dedicate a song to her next time he was on stage.

His choice of England's summer anthem - Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline - was uplifting and touching, as he explained: "I know this is the kind of song she would want to be singing."

⁦@ollymurs⁩ you was fantastic tonight! Your song for Caroline was brilliant and made me so emotional. Thank you so much for a great night and giving us all some normality ♥️ pic.twitter.com/0NlChuLXB3 — layla (@xxlayla_looxx) July 30, 2021

The atmosphere as he sang was brilliant and you could tell the crowd's reaction meant the world to him, which is understandable after what must have been a tough two years away.

My personal highlight was his inclusion of lesser known hit Thinking of Me, which took me back to a time when my varied musical taste got me through my own tough spell.

It really felt as though Murs didn't want the show to end, even though his dodgy knee might be disagreeing with him this morning!

