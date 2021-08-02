Enjoy delicious food and live music 'In the Trees'

Published: 7:00 PM August 2, 2021

'The Glade' at the Museum of East Anglian Life where their new event ' In the Trees' will be held over the summer - Credit: Chris MacFarlane

The Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket have teamed up with the John Peel Centre to showcase musicians and chefs at a series of outdoor gigs.

Starting on Wednesday, August 5, and running to September 9, the 'In the Trees' evening events will take place in the glade of the museum's grounds.

First to perform in the glade will be award winning indie-folk duo False Colours and a two-course meal will be provided by pastry chef Sian Richardson of Gnawty Bites, and The Modern Table.

Audiences are advised to wrap up warm for the events but cover is provided by an open-sided marquee and sails - there will also be an onsite bar.

Also performing at In the Trees this August will be Vincent Knight, James Morgan and Alton Wahlberg.

Tickets cost £12 per person and can be booked on the Museum of East Anglian Life's website eastanglianlife.org.uk.
























