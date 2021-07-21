Published: 7:00 PM July 21, 2021

Are you ready to get outside and explore Suffolk and north Essex in the summer holidays? - Credit: Charlotte Bond

As Suffolk basks in the summer sunshine, and children across the county break up for the holidays, parents and grandparents are on the hunt for things to do outdoors.

Freedom Day may have been and gone but many mums, dads and grandparents are still feeling cautious about indoor attractions so we have come up with seven ideas of things to do in the open air.

From jumpers for goalposts for teenagers at parks in Ipswich - to bug hunting at Needham Lake there is something for all ages.

So stock up on the sun cream and have a read of our summer holiday ideas for Suffolk and north Essex - many of which have been suggested by parents!

Families in Ipswich will able to enjoy the New Wolsey Theatre's new outdoor space 'The Bowl' with free events lined up in the summer holidays - Credit: Archant

Outdoor kids events at the New Wolsey - Ipswich

You may also want to watch:

This summer the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich is encouraging children to come along to some creative events taking place at their new outdoor space 'The Bowl'.

Sit back and relax in a deckchair as you watch your children enjoy dance workshops, arts and crafts and performances of 'The Lion Inside'. More details can be found on the New Wolsey's website.

The New Wolsey in Ipswich have lots of outdoor family events lined up over the school holidays - Credit: Archant

Science in the park - locations across Suffolk

If you have any budding scientists in the family take a look at the free 'science in the park' events which will include scavenger and bug hunts.

The free sessions will take place at Needham Lake, Pikes Meadow in Stowmarket, Belle Vue Park in Sudbury and Cox's Park and Beaumont Park in Hadleigh. More details can be found on the Kinetic Adventure Centre Facebook page.

Meet Rosie the Jimmy's Farm and Wildlife park mascot in the summer holidays - Credit: Jimmy's Farm and Wildlife Park

Jimmy's Farm and Wildlife Park - Wherstead

During the school summer holidays Jimmy's Farm and Wildlife Park are running lots of extra activities included in the normal ticket price.

This includes the chance to meet the macaques and feed some pelicans, there will also be fun educational talks about zebras and woodland pigs.

And don't forget to say 'hello' to Rosie the mascot if you get the chance!

Farm2Form is based at the Trimley Rural Activities Centre in Trimley St Martin - Credit: Farm2Form

Farm2Form - Trimley St Martin

Farm2Form, which is based at Trimley Rural Activities Centre in Trimley St Martin, provide a wide range of hands on activities for animals lovers.

Little ones can get up close to calves, pigs, goats, chickens and rabbits and there are also a craft centre and play areas on the farm.

Farm2Form also run Messy Little Farmer sessions - you can find out more on their Facebook page - Fun2Farm with Farm2 Form.

Jumpers for goalposts - parks across Ipswich

If your children are aged between 10-16 and fancy a free game of football or cricket, keep an eye out for the 'jumpers for goalposts sessions' running throughout the holidays.

Arranged by Suffolk Positive Futures and Ipswich Fit, the sessions will take place at various parks across Ipswich including Chantry Park, Bourne Park and Landseer Park. More details can be found on the Suffolk Positive Futures Facebook page.

Learn about nature at the RSPB's Flatford Wildlife Garden

Booking is essential for the Big Wild Summer Family Adventure arranged by the RSPB for July 25, August 11 and 21.

Nature lovers at the RSPB wildlife garden in Flatford will be able to get stuck into leaf printing, decorating badges, and get messy in the mud kitchen.

More information about the events and activities the RSPB have lined up this summer can be found on their website.

Families from Suffolk and Essex are being encouraged to explore the RSPB Flatford Wildlife Garden this summer - Credit: Stephen Morgan

Explore your local parks and green areas - across Suffolk and Essex

It might seem like an obvious idea, but if you simply can't stand to watch anymore children's television head out to explore a park or forest in Suffolk or north Essex.

Clare Castle country park in west Suffolk is a hidden gem if you want a day of adventure with the little ones away from the crowds.

Not only can you climb up to the ruins of a Norman Castle but there is also a disused railway station to investigate and plenty of green space to burn off some energy!

Share your favourite Suffolk picnic spots and summer holiday ideas in the Mumlife Suffolk Facebook group.