Paloma Faith confirms Newmarket Nights gig for 2022

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:48 AM October 8, 2021   
Paloma Faith will be performing at Newmarket next summer as part of her tour

Paloma Faith will be performing in Newmarket next summer as part of her tour - Credit: Isabel Infantes/PA

Brit Award-winner Paloma Faith is performing at Newmarket Nights next summer as part of her next tour.

The Stone Cold Sober hitmaker will be stopping in Suffolk on her 23-date tour on June 17, 2020.

Faith's concert will come almost four years to the day since she headlined Newmarket Nights at the racecourse back in 2018.

A number of big names performed at Newmarket Nights this summer, with Tom Jones and McFly among the gigs drawing large crowds.

Sophie Able, general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: "We are delighted to be welcoming Paloma back to Newmarket Nights on Friday, June 17.

"When she performed in 2018 it was to an audience of thousands and we’re excited to be hearing all of her fabulous hits on a warm summer's evening again in 2022."

Other artists confirmed for Newmarket Nights next year include Irish band The Script, Pete Tong and The Heritage Orchestra.

Newmarket Nights
