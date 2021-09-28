Published: 7:00 PM September 28, 2021

Paul Zerdin with his new cast of characters for his latest show 'Hands Free' which is coming to The Apex in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Supplied

Transatlantic talent show winner Paul Zerdin is a man who talks to himself for a living and now he will be talking to himself in front of an audience in Bury St Edmunds.

Part stand-up comedian, part ventriloquist, Zerdin is equally at home playing the strip in Las Vegas or touring intimate venues across the UK – he is also a regular at the London Palladium for panto season.

Paul first came to public attention in 1996 when he won The Big Big Talent Show on ITV and in 2015 he hopped across the Atlantic and won America’s Got Talent and is now bringing his latest show ‘Hands Free’ to The Apex in Bury St Edmunds next week.

The latest show has been refreshed with the introduction of some new animatronic puppets inspired by his run on America’s Got Talent. He describes the show as “a fresh, funny, fast-paced show – and a bit edgy. I describe it as stand-up comedy where I happen to use puppets”.

When asked about the new puppets, Paul said: “The idea with Roger is, when I did America’s Got Talent they gave me a bodyguard, and I can’t get rid of him. He’s paranoid and thinks everyone’s out to get him and me.

"The Urban Fox stowed away in my luggage when I was packing and couldn’t get out, so he’s now involved in the show. I’ve never had any animal characters, and I’ve always liked the idea of having one.”

He laughs that sometimes the lines of reality get blurred and it’s sometimes confusing to know who’s actually running the show.

Paul says that ‘Hands Free’ will give audiences a glimpse into his own reality, demonstrating what it’s actually like to be able to throw your voice in everyday situations where anything and everything can talk back.

With masterful puppeteering, animatronic wizardry and comedy - Paul Zerdin is at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on October 6 at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from the Apex online box office or by phoning 01284 758000.