This is your chance to see Land Rover from Peter Rabbit films

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 3:23 PM May 28, 2021   
Visitors to Abbeygate Cinema on Saturday, May 29, will be able to see the Land Rover used in the Peter Rabbit films

Visitors to Abbeygate Cinema on Saturday, May 29, will be able to see the Land Rover used in the Peter Rabbit films

The Land Rover used in the Peter Rabbit films will be on display outside a Bury St Edmunds cinema tomorrow.

Visitors to Abbeygate Cinema in Hatter Street will be able to inspect the well-known vehicle, chat to the owner and take photos at 1.30pm.

The cinema is hoping this opportunity will particularly enhance the film experience for anyone coming to the Peter Rabbit 2 screenings on Saturday, May 29, at either 11.30am or 2.15pm.

Visitors will be able to inspect the well-known vehicle, chat to the owner and take photos!

Visitors will be able to inspect the well-known vehicle, chat to the owner and take photos.

There will also be complimentary cookies and balloons available for the film’s fans.

Andrea Holmes, marketing manager for Abbeygate Cinema, said: ‘’We’re delighted to welcome the Land Rover used in the Peter Rabbit films to our cinema this Saturday.

"It’s an iconic vehicle for eager fans and our sincere thanks must go to the lovely owner of the Land Rover who has made this exciting opportunity possible.

"We hope families looking forward to a trip to the cinema, perhaps for the first time since lockdown restrictions lifted, will enjoy this extra special event."

She added: ‘’Anyone passing through on Saturday, however, can pop down and take a look at the Land Rover, there will be plenty of photo opportunities."

