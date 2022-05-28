5 farms where you can pick your own fruit in Suffolk and north Essex
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
The fruit season is starting, with the first of the strawberries and raspberries starting to turn red and delicious.
Nothing tastes better than fruit fresh off the plant, so here are 5 places you can pick your own in Suffolk and north Essex.
Make sure to check their websites to see what's available and avoid disappointment.
Friday Street Farm
Where: Friday Street, Saxmundham IP17 1JX
In the same family for three generations, Friday Street Farm offers customers access to a century of fruit growing experience.
With 10 polytunnels filled with seasonal strawberries and raspberries chosen specifically for their climate, Friday Street Farm give their plants "a lot of TLC" which results in a "perfect taste."
For customers in a hurry, they also offer prepicked punnets, while their shop is stocked full of homemade jam.
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: The most popular Suffolk fish and chip shop
- 2 Suffolk woman stole thousands from football club and school
- 3 What time will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk this weekend?
- 4 London couple transform Suffolk home into an 'intimate' lifestyle retreat
- 5 Two motorbikes stolen after break-in at Suffolk home
- 6 Forbidden Suffolk: 5 more places you can’t visit in Suffolk
- 7 Former Town striker's front-to-back season could end in Wembley glory
- 8 Man claims supermarket fuel was contaminated as he reveals £200 repair bill
- 9 Inquest opened into human remains found by Suffolk river
- 10 Goat dies and ponies injured after dog attack
Goslings Farm
Where: High Road, Felixstowe IP11 0RJ
Offering a wide variety of fruit split over 30 different polytunnels, Goslings Farm keeps lots of types of berries in order to ensure a continuous harvest.
Gatherers can collect strawberries, raspberries, gooseberries, blueberries, redcurrants, blackcurrants, rhubarb and more.
McLauchlans of Boxted
Where: 53 Straight Road, Boxted, Colchester CO4 5RB
The summer fruit season is starting in Boxted with strawberries already lining the straw-covered tracks, and broad beans hanging from their supports, soon to be joined by gooseberries.
On top of a wide selection of pick your own fruit, McLauchlans has a farm shop, which stocks the farm's produce as well as a range of local products, including cream and ice cream.
High House Farm
Where: High House Fruit Farm, Sudbourne, Woodbridge IP12 2BL
Famed for its delicious apple juice, High House Farm has more to offer than Bramleys and Granny Smiths, with a range of pick-your-own products available.
As of May, customers can pick asparagus and strawberries – though as the season continues more fruit will ripen up and become available to pick.
Cox's at Spencers Farm Shop
Where: Park Road, Halstead CO9 2PX
Starting from June, Spencers Farm Shop near Halstead offers a variety of pick your own soft fruit, including the standards like raspberries and strawberries but also offers some more exotic options, including loganberries.
Other facilities available at Spencers include a playground, a café and an expansively-stocked farm shop.