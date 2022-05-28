News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
5 farms where you can pick your own fruit in Suffolk and north Essex

Timothy Bradford

Published: 12:30 PM May 28, 2022
James Blyth, owner of Friday Street Farm Shopn amongst his crop of Strawberries Picture: SARAH LUCY

The fruit season is starting, with the first of the strawberries and raspberries starting to turn red and delicious. 

Nothing tastes better than fruit fresh off the plant, so here are 5 places you can pick your own in Suffolk and north Essex.

Make sure to check their websites to see what's available and avoid disappointment. 

Friday Street Farm

Where: Friday Street, Saxmundham IP17 1JX

In the same family for three generations, Friday Street Farm offers customers access to a century of fruit growing experience. 

With 10 polytunnels filled with seasonal strawberries and raspberries chosen specifically for their climate, Friday Street Farm give their plants "a lot of TLC" which results in a "perfect taste."

For customers in a hurry, they also offer prepicked punnets, while their shop is stocked full of homemade jam.

Goslings Farm

Where: High Road, Felixstowe IP11 0RJ

Offering a wide variety of fruit split over 30 different polytunnels, Goslings Farm keeps lots of types of berries in order to ensure a continuous harvest. 

Gatherers can collect strawberries, raspberries, gooseberries, blueberries, redcurrants, blackcurrants, rhubarb and more. 

McLauchlans of Boxted

Where: 53 Straight Road, Boxted, Colchester CO4 5RB

The summer fruit season is starting in Boxted with strawberries already lining the straw-covered tracks, and broad beans hanging from their supports, soon to be joined by gooseberries. 

On top of a wide selection of pick your own fruit, McLauchlans has a farm shop, which stocks the farm's produce as well as a range of local products, including cream and ice cream. 

High House Farm 

Where: High House Fruit Farm, Sudbourne, Woodbridge IP12 2BL

Famed for its delicious apple juice, High House Farm has more to offer than Bramleys and Granny Smiths, with a range of pick-your-own products available. 

As of May, customers can pick asparagus and strawberries – though as the season continues more fruit will ripen up and become available to pick.

Cox's at Spencers Farm Shop

Where: Park Road, Halstead CO9 2PX

Starting from June, Spencers Farm Shop near Halstead offers a variety of pick your own soft fruit, including the standards like raspberries and strawberries but also offers some more exotic options, including loganberries. 

Other facilities available at Spencers include a playground, a café and an expansively-stocked farm shop. 

