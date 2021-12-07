News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Plans for glamping accommodation in Metfield

person

Toby Lown

Published: 11:30 AM December 7, 2021
Beauty Escape is a new beauty salon in a shepherds hut in New Buckingham.

Stay at home holidays have become more popular. Plans for a shepherd's hut at Metfield could add another unit to north Suffolk's facilities. Stock photo - Credit: Emily Thomson

Plans have been submitted to use a shepherd's hut for glamping accommodation in Metfield.

The applicant Diana Daniels wants to site the hut on a paddock at Stackyard Barn, in Christmas Lane, for the project to utilise the area's location in the tourism market.

Glamping sites are usually found in rural locations like this, in the Waveney valley. The proposed site is close to tourist attractions like the Oasis Camel Centre, the Norfolk broads and market towns.  

The applicants have told Mid Suffolk District Council planners that the project would allow them to take advantage of the glamping market, which has seen an upturn in growth due holidays in the UK becoming more popular as a result of Covid restrictions.

The plans have also outlined how the project will be sustainable, providing an income for the applicants, as well as providing the local community with new customers for its shops and services.

A decision on the application is expected around mid-January 2022.

