Big names are heading to pop-up all-weather theatre

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 7:00 PM August 10, 2021   
Alexander O'Neal entering the Celebrity Big Brother house at the start of the latest series of the C

Comedian Ed Byrne and music stars Alexander O'Neal, and pop star Toyah will be performing in Lavenham this August - Credit: Ian West/PA Wire

Comedian Ed Byrne, R&B star Alexander O'Neal, and singer Toyah will all be performing at the OEP Live Lavenham air theatre in August.

The theatre has popped up in Bridge Street Road in the historic Suffolk village following the success of drive-in events last summer. 

OEP Live promoter John Hessenthaler said: "It is a pop-up covered air theatre, it is a safe environment and all events and concerts are under cover."

"It's a new experience in the heart of Suffolk," added Mr Hessenthaler.

Announcing the arrival of the theatre on their Facebook page, OEP Live said: "This is part of the Wake Up Lavenham plan to show off the features of Lavenham, if you have not been do visit, come to a concert and stay in your campervan or local hotel, you will just love this place!"

American R&B star Alexander O'Neal

American R&B star Alexander O'Neal is coming to Lavenham this month - Credit: OEP Live

What's on in August 

You may also want to watch:

The pop-up theatre will be in Lavenham between Tuesday, August 10 and Saturday, August 21 - as well as big name stars there will be top quality tribute acts and a special Fawlty Towers summer picnic experience. 

On August 17, Toyah will perform her hits and have a chat to the audience about her impressive career in the entertainment industry. 

Later in the month on August 21, American star Alexander O'Neal will be visiting the Suffolk village with his band and will treat concertgoers to some of his classic R&B hits. 

If it is comedy you are after stand up Ed Byrne, known for appearing on BBC panel shows Mock the Week and Have I Got News For You, will also be putting in an appearance on August 19, alongside Laura Lexx and Glenn Wool. 

OEP Live offer something for everyone and this Sunday, August 15 families will be able to watch a highly acclaimed performance of Horrible Histories performed by the Birmingham Stage Company. 

There is air flow throughout the pop-up theatre and audiences are encouraged to bring along a picnic and soak up the atmosphere. 

You can find out more details on the OEP Live website - thelittleboxoffice.com/oeplive. 


Comedy
Music
Theatre
Lavenham News
Suffolk

