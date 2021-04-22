Published: 7:00 PM April 22, 2021

Joanna Eden brings her band to the Apex on Thursday, June 3 - Credit: Supplied by the Apex

Live music is set to return to the Apex in Bury St Edmunds with a programme of socially-distanced shows.

The entertainment venue is looking forward to welcoming audiences back from the government's roadmap date of May 17, when it is hoped indoor venues will be able to open at a restricted capacity.

The socially-distanced season opens at the Apex on Wednesday, May 26, with the "exuberant" Yiddish Twist Orchestra, and a variety of other performers are also taking to the stage right through to the end of June.

The season opens with a bang on Wednesday May, 26, with the exuberant Yiddish Twist Orchestra - Credit: Supplied by the Apex

It is hoped venues will be able to open without restrictions from June 21 - the last step in the coronavirus recovery roadmap.

West Suffolk Council, which runs the Apex, has been focusing on getting the venue back up and running as quickly as possible.

Apex manager Nick Wells said: “We’re really looking forward to being able to open our doors again to audiences and performers for this run of socially-distanced shows.

"The joyful response to the handful of shows we did in the autumn showed us how much people are looking forward to doing all of those things again that bring pleasure to our lives.”

You may also want to watch:

He added: “We are of course keeping everything crossed that in the not too distant future we will be able to open our doors without restrictions so that we can all once again enjoy some of those special sold out nights at the Apex.”

Singer/songwriter Bessie Turner will play on Friday, May 28 - Credit: Supplied by the Apex

The Apex says its auditorium can easily be configured to enable people to enjoy live music again, while still remaining safe.

Carefully spaced tables with one, two, three or four chairs can be booked by household groups and ‘bubbles’ of seats are available on the balconies.

Ticket prices will be refunded if the event is cancelled (or postponed and you can’t make the new date). Additional steps taken to maintain a Covid-secure venue can be seen on the website.

The socially-distanced season of shows

Wednesday, May 26 - the Yiddish Twist Orchestra

Thursday, May 27 - Mick Doran, Principal Percussion of English National Opera, brings 'An A to Z of Orchestral Triangle Playing'

Friday, May 28 - Singer/songwriter Bessie Turner will play

Thursday, June 3 - Joanna Eden brings her band

Thursday, June 10 - Omar Puente Quintet

Wednesday, June 16 - vocalist Najma Akhtar

Saturday, June 19 and Sunday, June 20 - Richard Digance will play two shows on each date

For tickets contact the Apex box office on 01284 758000 or visit the website.

If any events are cancelled or postponed, you will be entitled to a refund of the ticket price.