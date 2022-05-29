News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
When will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk today?

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 6:00 AM May 29, 2022
The performance was part of Clacton Airshow's 150th anniversary celebrations

The iconic Red Arrows will be flying over Suffolk today - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Red Arrows are set to soar through the Suffolk sky today, but what time will you be able to see them?

According to Military Airshows, the flypast will see the nine jets pass over Felixstowe at about 11.25am.

They will then arrive in the skies above Halesworth at about 11.28am before heading over Norfolk on their way to back to their base in Scampton, Lincolnshire.

The iconic Red Arrows will be flying over Suffolk this weekend

Send us any pictures you manage to take of the famous red jets - Credit: PA

The flyover is part of the planes' pre-season practice. 

Next month the nine jets will be in Suffolk skies once again over the Platinum Jubilee weekend with the Queen's flypast set to pass over the county.

The RAF aerobatics display team are also taking part in the 151st Clacton Airshow on August 25 and 26

The famous red planes were seen flying over Suffolk's skies on a number of occasions last year as they were temporarily being based at a Norwich airbase.

If you capture any pictures of the Red Arrows above Suffolk email them to johnny.griffith@archant.co.uk to be featured in our gallery


