When will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk today?

Johnny Amos

Published: 7:58 AM June 2, 2022
The RAF aerobatics display team will be visible over Felixstowe and Halesworth this Sunday

The Red Arrows will be flying over Suffolk once again today - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The famous Red Arrows will be soaring over Suffolk once again today - en route to take part in the Queen's platinum jubilee flypast.

According to Military Airshows, the flypast will see the iconic nine jets pass over Lowestoft, Aldeburgh and Ipswich today, Thursday, June 2.

The planes are expected to be above Lowestoft at about 12.47pm and Ipswich at about 12.54pm.

The Red Arrows will then make their way towards Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee Flypast. 

It will be the second time in the space of the week the red jets will be over Suffolk as the planes were spotted flying above Trimley and Leiston at the weekend as part of their pre-season practice. 

The RAF aerobatics display team is also taking part in the 151st Clacton Airshow on August 25 and 26

If you capture any pictures of the Red Arrows email johnny.griffith@archant.co.uk to be featured in our gallery.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

