When you may be able to see the Red Arrows over Suffolk again this summer

The iconic Red Arrows are expected to fly over Suffolk once again this summer - Credit: PA

The famous Red Arrows are expected to soar through Suffolk's skies once again this summer.

The iconic red jets are expected to fly over Suffolk when the planes take part in the Folkestone Air Display on August 21.

When they took part in the show last year, the planes flew over Suffolk as they headed to Kent.

The Red Arrows are also taking part in the 151st Clacton Airshow on August 25 and 26 so it is likely they will be flying over Suffolk next month.

The iconic Red Arrows when they took part of the Clacton Air Show last year - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The RAF aerobatic display team have flown over Suffolk a couple of times already this year.

Planes were spotted flying over Halesworth and Felixstowe on May 29 as part of a pre season practice.

The Red Arrows were spotted once again over Suffolk during the Jubilee flypast on June 2.

The famous red planes were seen flying over Suffolk's skies on a number of occasions last year as they were temporarily being based at a Norwich airbase.