Where you can see the Red Arrows as they return to Suffolk this week

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:00 AM August 23, 2022
The Red Arrows are scheduled to be flying over Suffolk once again this week

The Red Arrows are scheduled to be flying over Suffolk once again this week - Credit: Archant

The iconic Red Arrows are expected to fly over Suffolk once again this week. 

The famous RAF aerobatics display team will be taking part at the Wattisham Flying Station Family Day on Thursday, August 25.

Although the event at the airbase is private the people of Suffolk will still be able to enjoy the flypast at about 1.05pm. 

Some amazing pictures of the Red Arrows were captured as they flew over Suffolk on Sunday on their way back to base after they attended the Eastbourne Seafront Airshow. 

In June, the Red Arrows flew over Suffolk as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The nine jets will also be featuring at the Clacton Airshow on Thursday and Friday.

If you capture any pictures of the Red Arrows send them to johnny.griffith@archant.co.uk to be featured in our gallery

