Back for 2022, the Haughley Spectacle of Light is bringing a splash of light and colour to Haughley Park, near Stowmarket, this February.

Described as a “night-time wonder”, the illuminated grounds of the historic house are billed as being the perfect backdrop to a romantic date

So did it live up to the hype?

As we drove through Haughley we could see the grounds lit up in the distance and it really did look like a magical land – like something from a revamped Disney fairytale.

Walking into the grounds we were greeted by the impressive sight of the ‘flickering field of fire’ - which was new for 2022.

For me the field of fire was certainly one of the highlights of the illuminated tour and really gave a taste of what was to come.

The team that created the trail did a great job lighting up the towering trees dotted around, they really were a beautiful sight.

Fittingly the house itself was lit in a distinctively romantic way and was certainly a focal point for the evening.

I particularly loved the walled garden which was lit simply with fairy lights, there was then an intricate array of lanterns that followed.

Throughout the trail there were plenty of spots to try out your photography skills – so if you are looking for an Instagrammable date you won’t be disappointed.

We were lucky enough to visit the Haughley Spectacle of Light on opening night - Friday, February 4.

The trail is pushchair and wheelchair friendly and from the snapshot of visitors we saw on Friday night it really does appeal to all ages.

(Though I imagine on the nights around Valentine’s Day there might be slightly less pushchairs about.)

It probably goes without saying, but you really do need to wrap up warm, however if you do get chilly there are places to warm up with food and drink as well as an indoor seating area and proper toilets!

Throughout the trail there were plenty of friendly stewards, stepping in to point people in the right direction and snap the odd photograph.

We were made to feel very welcome and there was a nice atmosphere as we walked around.

Whether you are looking for a family night out with a difference or a date to impress, I would definitely recommend the Haughley Spectacle of Light.

The Haughley Spectacle of light is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings throughout February, tickets are available on the Haughley Park website.

