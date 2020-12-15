Published: 12:55 PM December 15, 2020

Legendary icons of British rock, The Hollies, the band that gave us such hits as Just One Look, Here I Go Again, He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother and The Air That I Breathe, are coming to the Ipswich Regent next year.

Classic sixties rock band The Hollies who will be playing three decades of hits at the Ipswich Regent in 2021 - Credit: Deacon Communications

The gig on October 19, 2021, will be part of an extensive ‘The Road Is Long’ UK tour, which will see them revisiting such hits as Long Cool Woman (In A Black Dress), Bus Stop, Carrie-Anne, I Can’t Let Go, Jennifer Eccles and Sorry Suzanne.

The line-up includes powerhouse drummer Bobby Elliott, and singer, songwriter, and lead guitarist Tony Hicks, both of whom are original members of the band. They are joined by lead singer Peter Howarth, as well as bass player Ray Stiles, keyboardist Ian Parker, and Steve Lauri on rhythm guitar.

Celebrated as one of the most influential bands from the 1960s British Invasion era alongside the likes of the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, the Hollies have had over 20 worldwide hits, including number one singles in both the US and UK. They have spent an astonishing 263 weeks in the UK top 40 official singles chart, and have been performing continuously since their formation in 1962.

Their cultivated musicianship, coupled with the Hollies’ extensive back catalogue of memorable rock ‘n’ roll tunes, has ensured the longevity of one of the greatest groups to emerge from the early 1960s.

The band continued to have chart hits into the 1980s, recording an album of Buddy Holly covers and scoring a US Top 40 hit with a remake of the Supremes' Stop in the Name of Love.

In 1995, they were bestowed the coveted Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Contribution To British Music, and in 2010 were inducted into the American Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame for their ‘impact on the evolution, development and perpetuation of Rock and Roll’.

The Ipswich Regent concert is destined to be a special occasion as it will be the last night of a comeback tour which have taken in 21 venues including the London Palladium.

Tickets available from ticketmaster.com or Ipswich Regent online box office. VIP packages are also available.