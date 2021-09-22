Published: 12:49 PM September 22, 2021

Music icon Tom Robinson who is inviting fans to a belated birthday gig at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on Monday September 27. - Credit: Supplied

‘2-4-6-8 ain’t never too late to celebrate’ that’s the message from iconic rocker Tom Robinson who intended to mark his 70th birthday last year with a month-long tour with his live band. Unfortunately, Covid put paid to his 2020 celebrations but undaunted he has moved the party to 2021.

Now amped up and ready to go, he is looking forward to entertaining fans at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on Monday, September 27 and has put together a set-list which brings together all the highlights from his long career in music.

Tom Robinson’s started out as part of the London acoustic trio Café Society, whose 1975 album was produced by Ray Davies, but he came to fame in the late seventies with the Tom Robinson Band.

A vocal supporter of Rock Against Racism and LGBT rights, Tom enjoyed chart success with ‘Don’t Take No For An Answer’, ‘2-4-6-8 Motorway’ and ‘Up Against The Wall’ and a BBC ban for ‘Glad To Be Gay’.

The band’s debut album ‘Power In The Darkness’ went gold in the UK and Japan, and after the band broke up in 1979, Tom subsequently wrote songs with both Peter Gabriel and Elton John.

Tom had solo hits in 1983 with ‘War Baby ‘and ‘Atmospherics: Listen To The Radio’, and was offered his own regular radio show on the BBC World Service.

Between 1992-1996 he released a trilogy of albums on the acclaimed UK folk/roots label Cooking Vinyl and his career as radio broadcaster began to take off. He was part of the founding team for alternative music station BBC Radio 6 Music when it launched in 2002.

In 2015, Robinson released ‘Only The Now’ – his first new studio album in almost 20 years - which includes guest appearances by Nitin Sawhney, Colin Firth, Martin Carthy, Nadine Shah, Billy Bragg, TV Smith and Sir Ian McKellen.

Tom Robinson is on stage at The Apex on Monday, September 27 at 7.30pm. Tickets are available by calling 01284 758000 or online