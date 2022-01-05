Romance Season comes to Abbeygate Cinema

Valentine’s Day might be way off, but Abbeygate Cinema in Bury St Edmunds is getting into the spirit early with its Romance Season.

For five consecutive Sunday afternoons, the venue will be showing some of cinema’s most iconic love stories, which it feels deserves to be enjoyed on the big screen.

The five films are spread across various styles, genres and decades, and have each been expertly remastered, to look as crystal clear as the day we first fell in love with them.

Roman Holiday, January 23

Audrey Hepburn stars as Ann, a European princess on a state visit to Rome, opposite Gregory Peck as American reporter, Joe Bradley. When Ann rebels against the confines of her royal duty, Joe seizes the chance to show her the vibrancy and freedom of Rome.

My Best Friend’s Wedding, January 30

A woman realises she is in love with her childhood best friend – but only after he has become engaged to another woman, and she is asked to be their maid of honour. Played by Julia Roberts, a besotted Jules is determined to stop the wedding but, as ever, nothing goes to plan.

The King and I (1956), February 6

This classic Rogers and Hammerstein centres around Anna, the English schoolteacher who arrives in the kingdom of Siam to tutor the many children of the intimidating King Mongkut. Packed with showstoppers such as ‘Getting to Know You’ and ‘Shall We Dance?’ this love story will remain with you long after the curtain goes down.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s, February 13

Abbeygate have saved this classic for Valentine’s weekend. Audrey Hepburn returns in perhaps her best-known role of Holly Golightly. Hard, determined and dressed to kill, Holly fascinates her neighbour, the struggling writer Paul Varjak, and the pair are surely remembered as one of Hollywood’s most iconic couples. Special offers will also be available in Abbeygate’s restaurant, No. 4, for those who want to enjoy a romantic meal before or after the film.

When Harry Met Sally, February 20

College graduates Harry and Sally begin the movie vowing they could never be friends. Ten years later, and with their lives not having turned out quite how they imagined, they meet again, and find they have far more in common than they could ever have imagined

