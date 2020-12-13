Children tell Santa what is on their lists at Covid-secure grotto
Published: 5:42 PM December 13, 2020
It was a visit to see Santa with a difference this year for families in west Suffolk.
Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds hosted Father Christmas himself this weekend with children keen to find out if they are on the good list.
Due to the coronavirus a number of measures had to be put in place to ensure that youngsters could safely tell Santa what gifts they were hoping to unwrap on December 25.
Hay bales and a screen were used so children could speak to Santa without getting too close.
