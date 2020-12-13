News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Children tell Santa what is on their lists at Covid-secure grotto

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 5:42 PM December 13, 2020   
Visits to see Santa were a little different this year

Visits to see Santa were a little different this year - Credit: Charlotte Bond

It was a visit to see Santa with a difference this year for families in west Suffolk. 

Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds hosted Father Christmas himself this weekend with  children keen to find out if they are on the good list.

Santa in his coronavirus secure grotto in Nowton Park 

Santa in his coronavirus secure grotto in Nowton Park - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Due to the coronavirus a number of measures had to be put in place to ensure that youngsters could safely tell Santa what gifts they were hoping to unwrap on December 25.

Hay bales and a screen were used so children could speak to Santa without getting too close.

Santa's elf helpers were still on hand to help

Santa's elf helpers were still on hand to help - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Families meet with Santa in Nowton Park

Families meet with Santa in Nowton Park - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Youngsters were still able to receive gifts from Santa

Youngsters were still able to receive gifts from Santa - Credit: Charlotte Bond


