'We're so pleased to be back': Community festival returns to Suffolk town

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 7:00 PM July 29, 2022
Angela and Kenton Linghorn-Baker at Sax Community Fest. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Angela and Kenton Linghorn-Baker at Sax Community Fest. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Saxmundham community festival got underway today, with organisers saying they are "so pleased it's back".

Sax Music Fest, which started in the east Suffolk town in 2014, includes local music acts, arts and crafts and more at the playing fields behind Saxmundham Free School.

The community event has been absent from the town's social calendar for the past two years but is back today (Friday July 29) and tomorrow (Saturday July 30) between 12pm and 11pm, and is free to enter.

Organiser of Sax Community Fest, Terry Barrow. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Organiser of Sax Community Fest, Terry Barrow. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Organiser Terry Barrow said it is "fantastic" to be back.

He said: “We’ve been missing the last couple of years so it’s definitely going to grow into a beautiful weekend, it’s a good family show. 

“We had so much support from local authority and the lottery because of the community side of this event. 

“This is all for the community, this is where we started a few years back, when people weren’t meeting their neighbours as such but at this sort of event they do.

Sax Community Fest has returned for the first time since the pandemic. Bradley Potts, Mike Ford and

Bradley Potts, Mike Ford and Mark Veitch from Warrior Fire Rescue. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Kelly and Christine Simpson enjoying the music at Sax Community Fest. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Kelly and Christine Simpson enjoying the music at Sax Community Fest. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

“I'm so pleased it’s back, to see so many people enjoying themselves, I love it."

Alongside activities for children there is also a bar and food vans including German sausages and fish finger sandwiches as well as vegan options.

Terry also highlighted some of the other activities on offer at the festival this year.

“We’ve got an arts station marquee which has got more activities going on inside. There’s a big inflatable sweeper for older children. 

“We’ve also got laser quest and an assault course as well as various other marquees. 

“Smile café is here for disadvantaged people who want to sit down and have a little bit of rest bite. 

“We’ve got musical workshops where children are learning all sorts of different instruments. 

“There’s also an information zone for health, wellbeing, sport and education. So there’s a lot going on!" Terry said.

Sax Community Fest has returned for the first time since the pandemic. Chris and Ariana Lucas. Pi

Chris and Ariana Lucas enjoying the Saxmundham community festival. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Sax Community Fest has returned for the first time since the pandemic. Adrian Gregory enjoying the

Adrian Gregory enjoying the sunshine. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Sax Community Fest has returned for the first time since the pandemic. Sherry Storer at her stand.

Sherry Storer at her stand. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Sax Community Fest has returned for the first time since the pandemic. L-R Demi Wintony, Charlotte D

L-R Demi Wintony, Charlotte Driver Young and Sarah Laflin from Christie's Care. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Sax Community Fest has returned for the first time since the pandemic. Jon Evans from Connect for He

Jon Evans from Connect for Health. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Sax Community Fest has returned for the first time since the pandemic. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

There is live music on offer at the festival amongst other activities for the whole family. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Music
Saxmundham News

