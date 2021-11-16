News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Scottish chart toppers set to play The Apex

Suzanne Day

Published: 7:00 PM November 16, 2021
Martin Gillespie from Skerryvore

Martin Gillespie and the rest of the Scottish band Skerryvore will be performing in Bury St Edmunds this November - Credit: Madeline Lindoff

Internationally renowned Scottish folk rockers Skerryvore, will be bringing their unique pop-folk-Americana sound, and their kilts, to the Apex in Bury St Edmunds later this month. 

The band, who have had two songs playlisted by BBC Radio 2 recently, will be playing at the venue in Charter Square on Monday, November, 29. 

Skerryvore

Skerryvore have had two songs playlisted on BBC Radio 2 recently - Credit: Kris Kesiak

Skerryvore have performed in more than 25 different countries and  "can't wait to hit the road and play to enthusiastic audiences" - something they haven't been able to do over the last few years. 

However, during the coronavirus pandemic Skerryvore didn't take it easy - they hit the number one spot in the Scottish charts with their song 'Everyday Heroes' which raised thousands of pounds for NHS charities. 

Describing Skerryvore, Folk Radio DJ John Whalley said: "Skerryvore have always been the band to get the feet tapping faster, the heart pumping harder and the smiles even broader and their steady stream of gigs continues to bring that reputation to an even wider audience." 

Tickets for the show are available on the Apex website -  theapex.co.uk.                                   

Another band performing at The Apex over the coming months are Christmas favourites Slade. 

