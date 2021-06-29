News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do

Seven reasons to visit Suffolk's museums this summer

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 7:00 PM June 29, 2021   
The Power of Stories exhibition at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich

The Power of Stories exhibition at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich is showcasing costumes from the Marvel film Black Panther - Credit: Danielle Booden

From the Banksy and Damian Hurst's masterpieces in Bury St Edmunds -  to exquisite Black Panther costumes in Ipswich, there is no shortage of art on display in Suffolk over the next few months. 

Ahead of the expected easing of coronavirus restrictions on July 19, museums and galleries across the county are opening up again, but for now social distancing measures remain in place. 

However it isn't just Christchurch Mansion and Moyes Hall that have been welcoming visitors back, smaller galleries and other exhibition venues are also keen to get art enthusiasts through their doors again. 

Here are seven suggestions for some of the best exhibitions to see in Suffolk over the next few months.

Power of Stories, Ipswich 

Marvel costumes on display at the Power of Stories exhibition at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich

One of the stunning Marvel costumes on display at the Power of Stories exhibition at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich - Credit: Danielle Booden

You may also want to watch:

Opening just last week, the Power of Stories exhibition at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich showcases stunning costumes from hit Marvel film Black Panther. 

The aim of the Power of Stories is to get people thinking about where they come from and who they want to be. It also shows visitors how storytelling can be used as way of dividing or uniting people. 

Visitors at the Power of Stories exhibition at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich

The Power of Stories exhibition at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich is free to view - you just need to book a slot online before you go - Credit: Danielle Booden

Most Read

  1. 1 Prisoner smuggled alleged sex worker into Suffolk jail
  2. 2 Town ready to step up pursuit of Crooks
  3. 3 Have you visited Suffolk's 'hidden' 75-acre wildlife sanctuary?
  1. 4 Ipswich complete signing of Salford keeper Hladky
  2. 5 'The signings haven't stopped' - Cook's pledge to fans as Penney makes it six new faces
  3. 6 Portsmouth boss reveals Ipswich have spoken to Jacobs
  4. 7 Row over plans for new cafe and entrance to park
  5. 8 'True country boy' who loved life on the land dies aged 79
  6. 9 Penney becomes Town's sixth summer signing
  7. 10 Truck firm 'excited' about £5million investment in HQ

Alongside the costumes, worn by T’Challa, Shuri and Okoye in Black Panther, the exhibition tells the story of how the Ipswich and Suffolk Council for Racial Equality (ISCRE) was started in the 1970s. 

Running until October, 24, the exhibition is completely free but you do need to book a slot before visiting Christchurch Mansion. 

Moments, Bury St Edmunds

Dan Clarke Heritage officer. A brilliant art exhibition is showing at Moyse Hall Museum iin Bury, in

Dan Clarke, heritage officer for West Suffolk Council. He is standing in the Moments exhibition space at Moyse's Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Moments exhibition at Moyes Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds is a real highlight on the calendar for art lovers in the county. 

Moments features work from Tracey Emin, Damian Hurst and Banksy and is the most valuable exhibition the museum has ever displayed.  

A brilliant art exhibition is showing at Moyse Hall Museum iin Bury, including the works of Banksy a

The famous Hula-Hooping Girl by Banksy is one of the highlights of the Moments exhibition, which runs from May 23 until September 30 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Moments will be on display at Moyes Hall until the end of September this year.  Tickets can be booked on the Moyes Hall website and are £6 for adults and £4 for concessions.

The Aldeburgh Gallery

The Aldeburgh Gallery is hosting the James Thomason. The Shetland artist was due to be there but was

The Aldeburgh Gallery is hosting the James Thomason. The Shetland artist was due to be there but was in a car crash which left him with broken ribs. One of his friends, Yvonne Everson is looking after the show for him. - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

Throughout July and August the Aldeburgh gallery will be helping to showcase the work of some talented artists from across Suffolk. 

From July 1 -  7, artist Janie Pirie, will display her drawings of roses created using only coloured pencils. 

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this is the first time the 'Rosa' exhibition will have been seen since it was at the Mall Galleries in London in 2019. 

To find out more about Rosa and future exhibitions at the Aldeburgh Gallery you can visit their website. 

Brick History, Ipswich 

Interior of The Hold's exhibition space

The Hold in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Following on from the success of the Pride in Suffolk's Past which finishes on July 4, The Hold in Ipswich will next host 'Brick History' a family friendly exhibition for LEGO lovers.

During the summer holidays children will be able to have a wander around the Brick History exhibition and take a journey through history - all created from LEGO bricks. 

Brick History runs at The Hold from July 17 to September 27 - tickets cost £5 for adults and £4 for children - however children under four go free. You can book on The Hold's website. 

Mixed summer exhibition, Southwold 

The Southwold Art Gallery prides itself on exhibiting the work of Suffolk's favourite artists. 

Between now and September 30, the small gallery in Southwold High Street, will be hosting its 'mixed summer exhibition'. 

If you are planning a trip to the Suffolk coast and fancy seeing some art whilst you are there, you can find out more details on the Southwold Art Gallery website. 

Grandfather, Grandson - Walberswick 

Suffolk based artist Paul Lightfoot is putting on a touching exhibition of his grandfather's paintings alongside his own artwork that he has created over the last 20 years. 

The exhibition 'Grandfather, Grandson' will run at The Anchor in Main Street Walberswick from July 25 - August 1. 

Fine Art Fridays, Thornam Magna

The first featured artist at the J Parker Studios in Thornam Magma will be Sara Maclver who has spent lockdown creating collages. 

Sara's artwork will be exhibited between Saturday, July, 3 - Friday, July, 9 and is part of a programme of local artists bringing their work to the Suffolk village over the summer. 

It is hoped the exhibitions at the J Parker Studios will encourage locals to pick up their pencils and paintbrushes and get creative. 






Suffolk
Ipswich News
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sheffield Wednesday's Matt Penney during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough, Sheffield.

Exclusive

Ipswich Town close in on two more signings

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Ed Sheeran has told people to "mind their own business" over construction works at his home near Framlingham

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran hits back at criticism over work at his Suffolk home

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
The White Horse in Hadleigh, formerly known as the Donkey, could be demolished

Vacant pub to be demolished and home built in its place

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The property on fire in Fleetwood Road, Felixstowe

Suffolk Live | Video

Blaze rips through Felixstowe bungalow

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus