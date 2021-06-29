Seven reasons to visit Suffolk's museums this summer
From the Banksy and Damian Hurst's masterpieces in Bury St Edmunds - to exquisite Black Panther costumes in Ipswich, there is no shortage of art on display in Suffolk over the next few months.
Ahead of the expected easing of coronavirus restrictions on July 19, museums and galleries across the county are opening up again, but for now social distancing measures remain in place.
However it isn't just Christchurch Mansion and Moyes Hall that have been welcoming visitors back, smaller galleries and other exhibition venues are also keen to get art enthusiasts through their doors again.
Here are seven suggestions for some of the best exhibitions to see in Suffolk over the next few months.
Power of Stories, Ipswich
Opening just last week, the Power of Stories exhibition at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich showcases stunning costumes from hit Marvel film Black Panther.
The aim of the Power of Stories is to get people thinking about where they come from and who they want to be. It also shows visitors how storytelling can be used as way of dividing or uniting people.
Alongside the costumes, worn by T’Challa, Shuri and Okoye in Black Panther, the exhibition tells the story of how the Ipswich and Suffolk Council for Racial Equality (ISCRE) was started in the 1970s.
Running until October, 24, the exhibition is completely free but you do need to book a slot before visiting Christchurch Mansion.
Moments, Bury St Edmunds
The Moments exhibition at Moyes Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds is a real highlight on the calendar for art lovers in the county.
Moments features work from Tracey Emin, Damian Hurst and Banksy and is the most valuable exhibition the museum has ever displayed.
Moments will be on display at Moyes Hall until the end of September this year. Tickets can be booked on the Moyes Hall website and are £6 for adults and £4 for concessions.
The Aldeburgh Gallery
Throughout July and August the Aldeburgh gallery will be helping to showcase the work of some talented artists from across Suffolk.
From July 1 - 7, artist Janie Pirie, will display her drawings of roses created using only coloured pencils.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this is the first time the 'Rosa' exhibition will have been seen since it was at the Mall Galleries in London in 2019.
To find out more about Rosa and future exhibitions at the Aldeburgh Gallery you can visit their website.
Brick History, Ipswich
Following on from the success of the Pride in Suffolk's Past which finishes on July 4, The Hold in Ipswich will next host 'Brick History' a family friendly exhibition for LEGO lovers.
During the summer holidays children will be able to have a wander around the Brick History exhibition and take a journey through history - all created from LEGO bricks.
Brick History runs at The Hold from July 17 to September 27 - tickets cost £5 for adults and £4 for children - however children under four go free. You can book on The Hold's website.
Mixed summer exhibition, Southwold
The Southwold Art Gallery prides itself on exhibiting the work of Suffolk's favourite artists.
Between now and September 30, the small gallery in Southwold High Street, will be hosting its 'mixed summer exhibition'.
If you are planning a trip to the Suffolk coast and fancy seeing some art whilst you are there, you can find out more details on the Southwold Art Gallery website.
Grandfather, Grandson - Walberswick
Suffolk based artist Paul Lightfoot is putting on a touching exhibition of his grandfather's paintings alongside his own artwork that he has created over the last 20 years.
The exhibition 'Grandfather, Grandson' will run at The Anchor in Main Street Walberswick from July 25 - August 1.
Fine Art Fridays, Thornam Magna
The first featured artist at the J Parker Studios in Thornam Magma will be Sara Maclver who has spent lockdown creating collages.
Sara's artwork will be exhibited between Saturday, July, 3 - Friday, July, 9 and is part of a programme of local artists bringing their work to the Suffolk village over the summer.
It is hoped the exhibitions at the J Parker Studios will encourage locals to pick up their pencils and paintbrushes and get creative.