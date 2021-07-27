News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Joy' at Newmarket Nights return as Sir Tom Jones wows crowd

Author Picture Icon

Suzanne Day

Published: 10:08 AM July 27, 2021   
Mark Ellis Photography 2021Newmarket Nights 2021

It's Not Unusual for Sir Tom Jones to perform at the racecourse - as he has performed at Newmarket Nights before - Credit: Mark Ellis/ The Jockey Club Live

Sir Tom Jones' barnstorming performance at Newmarket Nights showed what a "joy" it was for gigs at the Suffolk racecourse to return, organisers have said.

Stars Olly Murs, Jess Glynne, Rick Astley and McFly will all take to the stage at Newmarket Racecourse this year after the popular concert series was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19.

Newmarket Racecourse general manager Sophie Able said: "The atmosphere was fantastic and Tom Jones put on an incredible show, performing songs from his most recent number one album as well as all the crowd-pleasers.

Sir Tom Jones performing at Newmarket Nights

Sir Tom Jones kicked off a series of Newmarket Night concerts on Friday night - Credit: MARK ELLIS / THE JOCKEY CLUB LIVE

"We're already looking forward to welcoming Olly Murs on Friday for what is set to be another memorable evening of racing and music." 

Tickets are still available for the upcoming 2021 concerts, which also include a night at the races.

You may also want to watch:

Newmarket Nights organisers have already announced The Script and Pete Tong's Ibiza Classics for next summer.

You can find more information at the Newmarket Racecourse website


