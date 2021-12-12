Snape Maltings lights up in honour of key workers
- Credit: Britten Pears Arts
At dusk on December afternoons an art installation in front of Snape Maltings Concert Hall is being lit up in honour of key workers.
Kate Wilson, marketing manager at Britten Pears Arts said: "At dusk on December afternoons, artist and technician Oliver Hill's beautiful new light installation outside Snape Maltings Concert Hall comes to life, giving children and people of all ages the chance to watch, dance and play under the moon among its multicoloured bars of light.
"Keyworker Thanks is all about thanking those who have tirelessly helped us get through the last two years, especially NHS staff and other essential workers.
"People from across the country have been sending in their messages to be illuminated in beautiful lights – showing their gratitude to those who have helped them and their loved ones.
"We invite everyone to come along and enjoy this beautiful spectacle, reflecting on the things we are grateful for during this difficult time."
The installation will be illuminated from 4-5pm every day up until December 23.
From 5pm to 5.10pm each day, there will be a light and sound show including illuminated messages of thanks.
You can submit a message of thanks here.
