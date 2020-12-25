Published: 8:00 AM December 25, 2020 Updated: 8:46 AM December 25, 2020

Souparnika Nair from Bury St Edmunds is set to appear in Britain's Got Talent: Christmas Spectacular on ITV at 8pm on Christmas Day - Credit: Britain’s Got Talent: Christmas Spectacular

Suffolk Britain's Got Talent fans are in for a double treat, with semi-finalist Souparnika Nair and winner Jon Courtenay both appearing in tonight's Christmas Spectacular.

Jon went to the Royal Hospital School in Holbrook as a child and grew up in Ipswich and Martlesham Heath. Picture: BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT - Credit: Archant

The show goes out at 8pm on ITV. Souparnika, known as Sou, from Bury St Emunds, said: "I really enjoyed being on the BGT stage again.

"I feel so lucky to be a part of the first ever BGT Christmas show , being able to share the stage with amazing stars from previous years. I feel so excited!”

The youngster, who has just celebrated her 11th birthday, is one of a supergroup choir performing the song Somewhere Only We Know with Hungarian shadow theatre group Attraction, the 2013 winners.

Sou wowed the judges with her singing power in the semi-finals of this year's BGT, but just missed out on a place in the final.

Ant and Dec with the judges set to appear in tonight's Britain's Got Talent Christmas Spectacular, at 8pm on ITV, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Ashley Banjo - Credit: Britain's Got Talent Christmas Spectacular

Jon Courtenay, who was born in Ipswich and attended the Royal Hospital School in Holbrook, was the first-ever Golden Buzzer winner to win the series.

He was recently seen in the Royal Variety Performance, with the coveted spot being part of his prize, along with £250,000. Jon has described his BGT experience as " ‘the ride of a lifetime".

He is now looking forward to taking his one-man show on tour and will be appearing at Ipswich Corn Exchange on September 19, 2021.

Judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Ashley Banjo, who stood in for Simon Cowell during the 2020 series, will all feature in tonight's Spectacular.