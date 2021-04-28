News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Southwold's open-air cinema returns this summer

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Clarke

Published: 7:00 PM April 28, 2021   
Southwold Cinema at sunset on Southwold Common. Pictured at last year's socially distanced event

Southwold's Outdoor Cinema is returning this summer with an exciting film line up celebrating some Hollywood classics along with the Best of British.

The socially distanced event is taking place on Southwold Common from May to September offering visitors and residents a range of feel-good movies for everyone to enjoy.

Southwold's Outdoor Cinema will be positioned by the town’s water tower and will offer easy access.

The season starts with two contemporary classics: Bridget Jones's Diary, on Saturday May 22 and the Suffolk-based Beatles film Yesterday on May 29.

Director Danny Boyle, with writer Richard Curtis, left, at the Gorleston Palace cinema for the local

Another seven award-winning films will run in June, August and September and each night will have a mix of entertainment and local hospitality to complement the movie and will bring a party atmosphere to the evening.  

The movies will be screened on a 42ft screen and the soundtrack can be accessed via state-of-the-art noise-cancelling headphones.  

Southwold residents Richard Curtis and Emma Freud have generously donated the films as part of their support of community life and local economy.  All proceeds from the events will be donated to Comic Relief or reinvested back into the town to benefit the residents, visitors and local businesses.  

Emma Freud and her husband Richard Curtis during a BBC Radio 3 fundraiser for Comic Relief, which ta

Southwold's Outdoor Cinema is organised by My Southwold Business Partnership and supported by Southwold Town Council. 

Tickets are £12.50 per person and are sold as individual tickets and in groups of two, four or six.  Each group will be assigned a socially distanced pitch and will need to bring their own seating.

For those that want to embrace the outdoor cinema experience even further, the first two rows are available as VIPs at £16.50 per person.  Tickets are available online.

Southwold’s Outdoor Cinema 2021
Saturday May 22: Bridget Jones’s Diary
Saturday May 29: Yesterday 
Saturday June 19: The Bourne Ultimatum
Thursday August 19: Bridget Jones’s Diary
Friday August 20: Emma
Wednesday September 1: Mamma Mia! 
Thursday September 2: Mamma Mia - Here we go again!
Friday September 30: The Boat that Rocked 
Saturday September 11: The Darkest Hour 

Film
Southwold News

