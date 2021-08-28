News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do

Seaside sausage dog walk which attracts hundreds of pets set to return

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 PM August 28, 2021   
Southwold's Sausage Dog Walk is returning on October 3

Southwold's Sausage Dog Walk is returning on October 3 - Credit: Rachel Edge

A seaside dog walk which regularly sees hundreds of Dachshunds and other breeds take over Southwold is set to return for the first time since Covid.

The Southwold Sausage Dog Walk is usually held every few months in the coastal town, with visitors travelling from all over the UK so they and their pets can take part in aid of charity.

But the pandemic has meant no meet-ups have been organised since January 2020, two months before the first lockdown.

Hundreds of dogs and their owners regularly flock to the Suffolk coast for the event

Hundreds of dogs and their owners regularly flock to the Suffolk coast for the event - Credit: Rachel Edge

Laura Baggott, who founded the dog walk several years ago in support of Dedicated to Dachshunds with IVDD, has confirmed the next event will be held on Sunday, October 3.

She said: "We've been waiting for all the government announcements and have tried to hold a walk before, but there's been too much of a risk.

"We've had as many as 500 sausage dogs before, but with restrictions you can't have that many.

You may also want to watch:

"Everyone's really excited. We've already had 500 people say they'll be going, so we're hoping it will be the biggest one yet."

Most Read

  1. 1 Man fighting for his life after town centre assault
  2. 2 Man who died after A14 crash in Suffolk is named
  3. 3 10 players that Ipswich Town could turn to before Tuesday's transfer deadline
  1. 4 'Dine and dash' fraudster skipped bills at 18 eateries to impress partner
  2. 5 Matchday Recap: Town's wait for a win goes on
  3. 6 Covid infection rates rise in all but one of Suffolk's districts
  4. 7 Earning fans' trust, closing the gap and wheeling out 'The Fridge' - Pre-match talking points
  5. 8 Woman in 80s has phone and purse stolen in Tesco car park distraction theft
  6. 9 'Very special' £10million boost for hotel, golf and spa complex
  7. 10 Woman sexually assaulted in alleyway
Southwold News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Suffolk Live

When can you see the Red Arrows over Suffolk and Essex tomorrow?

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Will Ferrell attending the Daddy's Home premiere at the Vue West End Cinema, Leicester Square, Londo

Football

5 celebrities other than Ed Sheeran who support Ipswich Town

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
An Essex Police officer guarding the Enterprise Court industrial estate in Braintree after a man was stabbed

Essex Police | Updated

Man in his 40s fighting for his life after stabbing

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
A display from the Red Arrows at the Eye Show in Palgrave in 2009 Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

Essex Live

Red Arrows set to wow at Clacton's 150th anniversary air show

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon