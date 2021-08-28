Seaside sausage dog walk which attracts hundreds of pets set to return
- Credit: Rachel Edge
A seaside dog walk which regularly sees hundreds of Dachshunds and other breeds take over Southwold is set to return for the first time since Covid.
The Southwold Sausage Dog Walk is usually held every few months in the coastal town, with visitors travelling from all over the UK so they and their pets can take part in aid of charity.
But the pandemic has meant no meet-ups have been organised since January 2020, two months before the first lockdown.
Laura Baggott, who founded the dog walk several years ago in support of Dedicated to Dachshunds with IVDD, has confirmed the next event will be held on Sunday, October 3.
She said: "We've been waiting for all the government announcements and have tried to hold a walk before, but there's been too much of a risk.
"We've had as many as 500 sausage dogs before, but with restrictions you can't have that many.
You may also want to watch:
"Everyone's really excited. We've already had 500 people say they'll be going, so we're hoping it will be the biggest one yet."
Most Read
- 1 Man fighting for his life after town centre assault
- 2 Man who died after A14 crash in Suffolk is named
- 3 10 players that Ipswich Town could turn to before Tuesday's transfer deadline
- 4 'Dine and dash' fraudster skipped bills at 18 eateries to impress partner
- 5 Matchday Recap: Town's wait for a win goes on
- 6 Covid infection rates rise in all but one of Suffolk's districts
- 7 Earning fans' trust, closing the gap and wheeling out 'The Fridge' - Pre-match talking points
- 8 Woman in 80s has phone and purse stolen in Tesco car park distraction theft
- 9 'Very special' £10million boost for hotel, golf and spa complex
- 10 Woman sexually assaulted in alleyway