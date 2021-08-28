Seaside sausage dog walk which attracts hundreds of pets set to return

Published: 7:00 PM August 28, 2021

A seaside dog walk which regularly sees hundreds of Dachshunds and other breeds take over Southwold is set to return for the first time since Covid.

The Southwold Sausage Dog Walk is usually held every few months in the coastal town, with visitors travelling from all over the UK so they and their pets can take part in aid of charity.

But the pandemic has meant no meet-ups have been organised since January 2020, two months before the first lockdown.

Hundreds of dogs and their owners regularly flock to the Suffolk coast for the event - Credit: Rachel Edge

Laura Baggott, who founded the dog walk several years ago in support of Dedicated to Dachshunds with IVDD, has confirmed the next event will be held on Sunday, October 3.

She said: "We've been waiting for all the government announcements and have tried to hold a walk before, but there's been too much of a risk.

"We've had as many as 500 sausage dogs before, but with restrictions you can't have that many.

"Everyone's really excited. We've already had 500 people say they'll be going, so we're hoping it will be the biggest one yet."