Snowdrop spectacular - what signs of spring have you seen?

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 10:30 AM March 3, 2021   
Beautiful snowdrops in Glevering, Suffolk

Beautiful snowdrops in Glevering, Suffolk - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

What signs of spring have you seen? This spectacular display of snowdrops is worlds away from the heavy snow in February.

A spectacular display of snowdrops in Glevering, Suffolk

A spectacular display of snowdrops in Glevering, Suffolk - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Photographer Charlotte Bond captured the scene at Glevering, near Woodbridge.

Beautiful snowdrops in Glevering

Beautiful snowdrops in Glevering - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Snowdrops are usually in flower from January to March each year, and East Anglia always has some stunning carpets of the little while flower.

Have you seen any equally impressive snowdrop displays - or have you seen other spring flowers, such as daffodils and crocuses, or blossom and other signs of the changing seasons?

A display of snowdrops in Glevering

A display of snowdrops in Glevering - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

After the recent cold snap, people across the area are looking forward to spring, with the opportunity for more outdoor exercise over the coming months.

For a chance to have your photos featured in our gallery, send your spring photos to newsroom@archant.co.uk, giving your name and details of where you took the photos. 

Spectacular snowdrops in Glevering, near Woodbridge, Suffolk

Spectacular snowdrops in Glevering, near Woodbridge, Suffolk - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

