Published: 11:54 AM June 10, 2021

Jan Pulsford and Clare Perkins are bringing the Spirit of Place festival to Woodbridge this month - Credit: Archant

Fresh details have been released about a new festival which begins in Woodbridge later this month.

The Spirit of Place festival comes from the creators of the popular Beowulf Festival, Jan Pulsford and Clare Perkins, which took place in 2018.

It had been hoped that another edition of the Beowulf Festival could be held last year but this was shelved due to coronavirus.

The new festival is a series of events beginning on June 27 at the Long Shed.

"The Long Shed has had a refurbishment," said organiser Jan Pulsford.

"We want to make it as comfortable for everybody and we want everyone to come and enjoy.

"The whole reason I designed the series of seven events is to spread it out for seven months."

Ms Pulsford said it had been a "huge thing" to cancel the Beowulf Festival last year, so they wanted something that was smaller and more manageable if events did need to be cancelled.

It has been hoped that these events would be able to begin in March, but problems caused by the pandemic pushed them back

Each event has been themed around a particular 'spirit', the first of which is 'Spirit of Place'.

This will be followed by the spirits of river, calm, wind, moon, Beowulf and rose as the event continues through to November.

Each event will feature guests from the world of art, music and poetry to complement each of the themes.

Spirit of Place will feature the likes of psychedelic Celtic folk fusion band Aartwork and artist Claudia Myatt.

The Spirit of Beowulf event will focus on the highlights of the previous festival events held by Ms Pulsford and Ms Perkins.

While the Spirit of rose will look at the Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam poem which has links to the town through translator Edward FitzGerald who lived in the town.

Ms Pulsford said that the response locally from residents to the events had been very positive.

"We have had so much support," said Ms Pulsford.

"We have got a lot of local supporters. We did have a small Arts Council grant as well."

As well as the currently planned events, Ms Pulsford said there were hopes the popular light show at the Tide Mill could be brought back in time for Christmas in December.