Stephen Fry and Johnny Vegas sign up for Ipswich celebrity Christmas show
Stephen Fry and Johnny Vegas are set to feature in a star-studded line-up for a Christmas comedy extravaganza at Ipswich's Regent Theatre.
Along with Eddie Izzard, the comedians are headlining 'Happy Christmas Ipswich 2', which has been organised by Suffolk-based Griff Rhys Jones in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).
The first event was held in 2019, but the 2020 incarnation was one of many shows that fell victim to the Covid pandemic.
This year's festivities will also feature Clive Anderson, Irish comic Ed Byrne and West End star Ruthie Henshall.
Tickets for the December 6 event start at £40.
Kevin Clements, EACH director of fundraising, said: "We’re very much looking forward to our big night in Ipswich.
"The event in 2019 was great fun, hugely popular and, most importantly, raised tens of thousands of pounds for EACH.
"Hopefully this year’s show will be bigger and better and raise even more money.
"Griff has put together a very impressive, high-profile list of celebrity acts and it should be a very special evening.
"Tickets are selling fast and my advice would be to get in fast because it’s going to be an unmissable night."
A link to buy tickets can be found here.